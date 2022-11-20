Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news the citadel rallies in the fourth quarter defeats vmi for silver shako 26 22
Sports

The Citadel rallies in the fourth quarter, defeats VMI for Silver Shako, 26-22

Chris Graham
Published:
vmi
Logo: VMI Athletics

VMI led The Citadel into the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs rallied for a 26-22 win in the Military Classic of the South on Saturday.

The Keydets (1-10, 0-8 SoCon) led 22-14 at the start of the fourth, but the Bulldogs (4-7, 3-5 SoCon) rallied to score twice and put the game away with an interception at the one-minute mark.

Seth Morgan was 16-for-22 passing with a TD for VMI, and finished fifth career all-time at VMI in completions with 451 and third all-time with a completion percentage of 61.6.

Korey Bridy rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown, ending his career ninth all-time at VMI in rushing touchdowns.

Chance Knox has 9 catches for a career-high 114 yards with a 36-yard score.

“Proud of the players, the way they kept fighting game after game, play after play, taking this game all the way to the last play” VMI coach Scott Wachenheim said. “The Citadel fought hard, made one more play than we did. Hats off to them. Obviously not the results we wanted, but proud of the effort of the team.”

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

longwood basketball

Hot shooting Longwood streaks past Fairleigh Dickinson in 99-83 win
Chris Graham

JMU rallies from 20-point halftime deficit, defeats Georgia State, 42-40
Roger Gonzalez

James Madison has secured back-to-back wins after beating Georgia State 42-40 on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg.

virginia tech men's basketball

Virginia Tech, with two big stops late, tops Liberty, 23-22, snaps seven-game losing streak
Roger Gonzalez

The Virginia Tech football team’s seven-game skid is over after the Hokies went to Lynchburg and beat Liberty on Saturday, 23-22.

uva cross country

Cross Country: Virginia women finish ninth, men 22nd, at 2022 NCAA Championships
Chris Graham
uva football tragedy

Live Coverage: Memorial service for victims of UVA mass shootings
Chris Graham
Washington Commanders

Preview: Washington Commanders face Houston Texans on Sunday
Roger Gonzalez
mike hollins

Mike Hollins on road to recovery: ‘He’s not going to stop playing football’
Chris Graham