The Citadel rallies in the fourth quarter, defeats VMI for Silver Shako, 26-22

VMI led The Citadel into the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs rallied for a 26-22 win in the Military Classic of the South on Saturday.

The Keydets (1-10, 0-8 SoCon) led 22-14 at the start of the fourth, but the Bulldogs (4-7, 3-5 SoCon) rallied to score twice and put the game away with an interception at the one-minute mark.

Seth Morgan was 16-for-22 passing with a TD for VMI, and finished fifth career all-time at VMI in completions with 451 and third all-time with a completion percentage of 61.6.

Korey Bridy rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown, ending his career ninth all-time at VMI in rushing touchdowns.

Chance Knox has 9 catches for a career-high 114 yards with a 36-yard score.

“Proud of the players, the way they kept fighting game after game, play after play, taking this game all the way to the last play” VMI coach Scott Wachenheim said. “The Citadel fought hard, made one more play than we did. Hats off to them. Obviously not the results we wanted, but proud of the effort of the team.”