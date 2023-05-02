Summer travel season could be busiest ever, surpassing pre-pandemic numbers

The TSA is warning travelers that summer airline passenger levels are expected to be “comfortably above” pre-pandemic numbers. Despite airline ticket prices running significantly higher than last year, airlines are reporting a record number of advance bookings for summer travel.

AAA’s official holiday forecast numbers won’t be out for a few more weeks, but the auto club is warning travelers to prepare for busy roads, rails and skies this summer.

“No surprise, for travelers who want the best choice of options for their vacation, now is the best time to book a summer trip,” says Morgan Dean, Public and Government Affairs Manage for AAA Mid-Atlantic.

That’s not to say there aren’t opportunities to save money for those who have flexible schedules and aren’t set on a certain destination.

AAA travel data from 2022 showed that people who booked closer to their departure date paid less, and there’s a good chance travelers could find last-minute deals again this summer if they don’t mind flying on off-peak days and hours.

Tips for travelers flying this summer

When booking, aim for the first morning flight. It’s more likely to depart on time because mornings have less air traffic congestion and fewer weather delays, especially in the summer. Early flights also give you more flexibility if there is a delay or cancelation and you need to reschedule.

Reserve airport parking ahead of time to save time on your departure day.

Arrive at the airport at least 2 hours before domestic flights, 3 hours before international flights. Remember, international hubs will be extra packed with passengers this season.

Sign up for TSA PreCheck® or Clear to speed up the security process.

Avoid checking a bag. Carry-on luggage allows you to be more flexible if there’s a delay or cancelation.

Make sure your phone is fully charged.

Download the airline’s app to receive notifications and use FlightAware to track your aircraft the day of departure.

Know your passenger rights. Read the airline’s “Condition of Carriage” online to understand how you are protected in case of delays, cancelations and misconnections.

Have your confirmation number or record locator handy, in case there’s a delay or cancelation and you need to rebook quickly.

If you’re trying to reach the airline by phone, try their international numbers or rewards numbers, which can sometimes answer faster.

Weather is an “Act of God” – not the fault of the airline – and travelers may be on their own to rebook flights.

If a flight is canceled due to what is in the control of the airline, like a mechanical issue, the airline is responsible for rebooking passengers and providing some amenities, like food or lodging.

For more information on AAA, visit www.AAA.com.