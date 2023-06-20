Countries
Summer Lawn Party in Churchville celebrates end of Summer Reading Challenge

Rebecca Barnabi
Augusta County Library will host its Summer Lawn Party on Friday, July 14 at the Churchville Elementary Ball Fields.

All library branches will be closed that day for the event, which is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Lawn Party celebrates the end of the Summer Reading Challenge, which officially ends August 5. Available will be games, a petting zoo, a bounce house, community organizations, food, activities and more for all ages! Games will be supplied by Games Gone Mobile, the petting zoo will be provided by Little Critters Petting Zoo, a bounce house will be supplied by Fun Jumps, and sweet treats will be provided by Kona Ice.

The following community partners will have tables set up: DuPont Community Credit Union, Shenandoah Valley Social Services, Valley Program for Aging Services, Central Shenandoah Valley Office on Youth, Augusta County Parks and Recreation, Girl Scouts of VA Skyline, The Museum of Augusta Military Academy, Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and the Frontier Culture Museum. Shenandoah Green will have “Flippy” the Whale on display to fill with single-use plastics.

Individuals who have completed their Summer Reading Challenge with any Augusta County Library will be able to pick up their grand prize bag full of goodies.

Churchville Elementary Ball Fields are at 3710 Churchville Ave., Churchville.

The Augusta County Library is at 1759 Jefferson Hwy, Fishersville, with six additional branches and stations located in Churchville, Craigsville, Deerfield, Middlebrook, Stuarts Draft and Weyers Cave.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

