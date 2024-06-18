Countries
Home Summer expo for VFBF Young Farmers to be held in July at Nelson County High School
Local, Schools

Summer expo for VFBF Young Farmers to be held in July at Nelson County High School

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
corn field in Virginia
A lush crop of well-fertilized corn. Photo courtesy of DCR.

The 2024 Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers Summer Expo will be held July 26 to 28, 2024, in Nelson County.

VFBF Young Farmers is a leadership development and networking program for farmers and agriculture industry professionals ages 18 to 35. Nearly 200 young farmers and others with an interest in agriculture are expected to gather at the expo to network, learn about key agricultural issues and explore agriculture in the area.

The event is open to all who have an interest in agriculture. Programming will include a six-hour workshop on how to start a farm business; an all-terrain vehicle safety workshop led by Virginia Tech’s Farm & Agricultural Safety Training Program; and legislator engagement activities. All events will be held at Nelson County High School. Area farm tours will be offered on Friday and Saturday, with locations to be announced. 

Finalists for three Young Farmers awards will give presentations before judging panels, and recipients of the Outstanding Young Agriculturalist recognition, Achievement Award and Excellence in Agriculture Award will be announced Saturday evening during a dinner at Wood Ridge Farm Brewery.

Finalists for the Young Farmers Discussion Meet also will be announced, and they will compete in early December 2024, at the VFBF Annual Convention. The Discussion Meet is designed to simulate a committee meeting in which discussion and active participation are expected from each contestant. Relevant topics are presented to competitors, who are judged on their discussion skills, understanding of important agricultural issues and ability to build consensus.

Registration is free and includes meals, programs, workshops, tours, expo T-shirts and networking opportunities. Full registration and one-day registration are available.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

