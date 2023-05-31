Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsstrasburg police searching for missing 76 year old man last seen in west virginia
Virginia

Strasburg Police searching for missing 76-year-old man last seen in West Virginia

Chris Graham
Published date:

ray franklin PeacemakerThe Strasburg Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 76-year-old male.

Ray Franklin Peacemaker was last seen leaving his apartment around 3 p.m. in Strasburg, VA on May 26. He last made contact with family on May 24.

Peacemaker, who was possibly wearing sweatpants and a tan jacket, enjoys car racing and has been known to frequent race tracks from Virginia to Pennsylvania. He also mentioned visiting an old friend in Petersburg, W.Va.

His license plate was tagged by a road camera in Morgan County, W.Va., on May 26.

Peacemaker has several medical conditions that require medication that he does not have with him. He becomes confused easily.

It is out of character for him not to be in contact with his family. He was driving a Forest Green 2004 Ford Ranger with a camper shell with VA plates UEA3434.

Contact the Strasburg Police Department with any information at 540-465-5230.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Update: Augusta County Board of Supervisors to meet behind closed doors on Friday
2 Youngkin postures for president with move to send National Guard troops to Texas
3 U.S. death rate reaches all-time record due to alcohol, drugs and suicide
4 Virginia is for history lovers: My four decades as a Virginian nurtured my love for history
5 Tony Khan playing AEW star CM Punk’s status for ‘Collision’ debut close to the vest

Latest News

blake buchanan
Sports

Virginia hoops recruit Blake Buchanan invited to USA U19 Men’s National Team Training Camp

Chris Graham
uva health
Local

UVA partnership provides resources on telehealth for older adults to other health systems

Rebecca Barnabi

The new Center of Excellence For Telehealth and Aging is guiding health systems on how to provide age-inclusive online care.

glenn youngkin
Virginia

Youngkin postures for president with move to send National Guard troops to Texas

Chris Graham

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, trying, and again failing, to look presidential, announced Wednesday that he is sending 100 Virginia National Guard troops to Texas.

dog paw in human hands
Local

Update: Augusta County Board of Supervisors to meet behind closed doors on Friday

Chris Graham
police car
Virginia

Richmond Police identify North Chesterfield man who died in motorcycle crash

Chris Graham
baseball
Sports

Fredericksburg Nationals take two from Delmarva Shorebirds

Chris Graham
baseball norfolk tides
Sports

Norfolk Tides walk off Gwinnett Braves to win series opener, 9-7

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy