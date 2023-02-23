Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news steve landes seeks reelection to full eight year term as clerk of the circuit court
Local

Steve Landes seeks reelection to full eight-year term as Clerk of the Circuit Court

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
Courtesy of R. Steven Landes.

After four years as Augusta County Clerk of the Circuit Court, Steve Landes is seeking a full eight-year term.

He was elected the 17th Clerk of the Circuit Court in a special election in November 2019.

“It has been a great honor to serve the people of Augusta County as Clerk of Court,” Landes said. “During the 2019 campaign we outlined specific goals — Innovating and Working for All, Preserving and Promoting History, and Seeking Input and Advice — and I am happy to report we have kept our promises in reaching these important overall goals.”

A member of the Virginia Court Clerks’ Association, Landes serves as Co-Chairman of the Legislative Committee and is a member of the Public Relations Committee. He served 12 terms as a member of the Virginia House of Delegates representing the 25th House District, which included parts of Albemarle, Augusta, and Rockingham Counties.

“With the help of the hard-working and dedicated staff of the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office we have been able to accomplish a great deal in four years,” Landes said. “In the coming months I will once again be outlining additional goals we would like to accomplish for the people of Augusta County if re-elected in November.”

As he seeks reelection this year, Landes will accept input from the community and create an Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court Advisory Committee. Members of the committee would be county residents, including several members selected from the Augusta County Bar Association, Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce, Greater Augusta Association of Realtors, Augusta County Historical Society and Augusta County Genealogical Society. The committee’s purpose would be to provide advice to the Clerk of Circuit Court on various issues pertaining to the office.

Landes will also attend and speak to Augusta County civic clubs and organizations about the Augusta the services of the clerk’s office and the Historic Records of Augusta County. He will seek advice and input from the club and organization members related to duties performed by the Clerk of Circuit Court.

Landes, Governor of the Woodrow Wilson Ruritan District, is a member of the Weyers Cave Ruritan Club and the Fort Harrison Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. He and his wife, Angela, are members and elders of Mount Horeb Presbyterian Church. They have a son, Roth, who is a junior in the Pamplin College of Business at Virginia Tech.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

1 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
2 Staunton doesn’t seem to be following up on promise to review whistleblower complaint
3 Waynesboro family goes public with frustration over lack of progress in sexual assault case
4 Waynesboro mayor rebukes Jim Wood on ‘Pete Buttplug’ slur: ‘No place in our City’
5 Pete Buttigieg is aware that Waynesboro’s vice mayor called him ‘Pete Buttplug’

Latest News

jim wood facebook
Perspectives

Reader Q&A: Why put the Jim Wood slur of Pete Buttigieg in the headlines?

Chris Graham
Virginia

‘Bringing the entire community together:’ Garden in Halifax County combats food insecurity

Rebecca Barnabi

The fourth largest county in the Commonwealth is also a food oasis, an area where residents experience food insecurity or lack of access.

Local

Syrup celebration returns: 63rd Highland County Maple Festival is next month

Rebecca Barnabi

Maple syrup lovers will unite next month for the 63rd Highland County Maple Festival on March 11-12 and 18-19, 2023.

student loan relief
U.S./World

Rally supporting student debt cancellation to take place outside Supreme Court

Crystal Graham
aew
Sports

Good news, bad news: AEW announces new fake-reality show coming to TBS in March

Chris Graham
harrisonburg fire chief tobia
Local

Harrisonburg’s Matthew Tobia named Virginia Fire Chief of the Year

Crystal Graham
storm
Virginia

Homeowners reminded to prepare for spring storm season in Virginia

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy