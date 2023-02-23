Steve Landes seeks reelection to full eight-year term as Clerk of the Circuit Court

After four years as Augusta County Clerk of the Circuit Court, Steve Landes is seeking a full eight-year term.

He was elected the 17th Clerk of the Circuit Court in a special election in November 2019.

“It has been a great honor to serve the people of Augusta County as Clerk of Court,” Landes said. “During the 2019 campaign we outlined specific goals — Innovating and Working for All, Preserving and Promoting History, and Seeking Input and Advice — and I am happy to report we have kept our promises in reaching these important overall goals.”

A member of the Virginia Court Clerks’ Association, Landes serves as Co-Chairman of the Legislative Committee and is a member of the Public Relations Committee. He served 12 terms as a member of the Virginia House of Delegates representing the 25th House District, which included parts of Albemarle, Augusta, and Rockingham Counties.

“With the help of the hard-working and dedicated staff of the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office we have been able to accomplish a great deal in four years,” Landes said. “In the coming months I will once again be outlining additional goals we would like to accomplish for the people of Augusta County if re-elected in November.”

As he seeks reelection this year, Landes will accept input from the community and create an Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court Advisory Committee. Members of the committee would be county residents, including several members selected from the Augusta County Bar Association, Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce, Greater Augusta Association of Realtors, Augusta County Historical Society and Augusta County Genealogical Society. The committee’s purpose would be to provide advice to the Clerk of Circuit Court on various issues pertaining to the office.

Landes will also attend and speak to Augusta County civic clubs and organizations about the Augusta the services of the clerk’s office and the Historic Records of Augusta County. He will seek advice and input from the club and organization members related to duties performed by the Clerk of Circuit Court.

Landes, Governor of the Woodrow Wilson Ruritan District, is a member of the Weyers Cave Ruritan Club and the Fort Harrison Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. He and his wife, Angela, are members and elders of Mount Horeb Presbyterian Church. They have a son, Roth, who is a junior in the Pamplin College of Business at Virginia Tech.