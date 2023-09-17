Update: Staunton Police release name of victim in crash at Gypsy Hill Park

Updated, Sunday, 3:03 p.m.

The Staunton Police Department has identified the victim of the Gypsy Hill Park accident as a Churchville man.

The operator of the vehicle, a 2004 Toyota Tundra, was Dakota P. Humphries, 20. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No further details are available.

Original post, Sunday, 10:58 a.m.

An adult died in a single vehicle traffic crash Saturday night at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton.

The Staunton Police Department responded to the report of the crash at 10:20 p.m.

No other information has been released at this time.