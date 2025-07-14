Staunton: Historical markers at Montgomery Hall Park continue ‘Long Road to Freedom’ tour

The Staunton Augusta County African-American Research Society (SACAARS) celebrated the unveiling of more historical markers on its “Long Road to Freedom” project at Montgomery Hall Park Friday morning.

The project’s first marker was at the Lancaster baseball field at Montgomery Hall Park in recognition of the American Negro League team the Staunton Wildcats, followed by a marker recognizing the Effie Ann Johnson Day Nursery, a care and educational provider at the Ebenezer Baptist Annex from 1939 to 1997. The third and fourth markers acknowledged buildings: the D. Webster Davis Elementary School, which was formerly Booker T. Washington School at 115 Sunnyside Street, and T.C. Edmunds School at the corner of West Johnson and Stafford streets. Queen Miller Home served as an orphanage for Black children at 2624 W. Beverley Street from 1910 to 1947 and is described in the fifth marker.

The sixth marker recognizes the oldest Masonic lodge in Virginia west of the Blue Ridge Mountains: Mt. Zion Lodge No. 18, followed by the seventh marker at the former Kenneth L. Jones Funeral Home on North Augusta Street, named after Staunton‘s first Black vice mayor and now the Mt. Zion Masonic Lodge.

Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church at 936 Sudbury Street, Staunton’s oldest Black church built in 1865 is the eighth marker. Fairview Cemetery, where 2,000 Black Staunton residents are buried, is the ninth. Pannel Tourist Home at 1613 N. Augusta Street was in the Green Book for Black travelers during segregation and is described on the 10th marker.

“These 10 markers were the beginning of the Staunton Augusta County African-American Research Society‘s commitment to reclaim and celebrate the African-American story in Staunton and Augusta County, and to create a lovely tour in the city,” said SACAARS Secretary Marie Thomas.

The markers began being put into place in 2017 “to preserve and share the stories of resilience, achievement and unity that shaped that African-American life” in Staunton. At the same time, the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation received a grant from the National Park Service to support its “Long Road to Freedom” project containing local highlights of Black contributions from the Civil War to the Civil Rights Movement.

Friday morning highlighted a “journey of remembrance, recognition and restoration,” according to Thomas, with the unveiling of markers that “help tell the fuller story.”

During the years of segregation in the city of Staunton, white residents enjoyed recreational activities at Gypsy Hill Park.

“But change came thanks to the leadership and persistence of Staunton‘s Black community,” SACAARS’ Bertie Pannell said.

A proposal in 1946 was made to create a separate park for Blacks living in Staunton to enjoy recreational activities.

“And so Montgomery Hall Park was born, officially opening on July 4, 1947,” Pannell said. The 148 acres were purchased by the city for $42,500.

For more than 20 years, the park offered a swimming pool, where Pannell worked in 1955 as a cashier, a bowling alley, picnic shelters and space for dance and community celebrations.

Segregation in Staunton ended in 1969. Montgomery Hall Park is now open to everyone and managed by Staunton Parks & Recreation Department.

“These historical markers will remind future generations that freedom’s path has been long and that justice often only arrives through persistence and sacrifice,” Pannell said.

The markers were dedicated Friday morning in honor of individuals who endured slavery.

Staunton Mayor Michele Edwards said that to understand the history of Staunton, we have to understand the Black history of the city.