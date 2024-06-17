Countries
Local

Staunton fundraiser will collect donations to restore Shea House in Fairview Cemetery

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
staunton
(© SevenMaps – Shutterstock)

The Shea House Restoration Project is a community initiative to restore the Shea House at Fairview Cemetery, the largest and oldest Black cemetery in Staunton.

Originally built in 1871, the house has been home to caretakers of the cemetery for decades but has fallen into disrepair. A group of citizen volunteers are raising funds to restore the house. Phase 1 includes replacing gutters and correcting foundation needs, with hopes of receiving grants to complete restoration in the coming months.
The fundraiser event on Saturday, June 22 will include brief presentations about the history of the house and cemetery, as well as exhibits, a bake sale, an auction, a raffle and photographs.
The Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge is helping with project fund administration.
The fundraiser will be held at Augusta Street United Methodist Church, 325 N. Augusta Street, Staunton, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Saturday’s event is sponsored by the Fairview Cemetery Committee and the Staunton Augusta African American Research Society.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

