Staunton District Traffic Update: VDOT schedule for the week of Nov. 20-24

VDOT has updated its schedule of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. VDOT reminds motorists to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

For updated traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or visit 511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control or mobile lane closures for pavement patching, ditch work, pipe replacement, brush cutting and mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 57 to 56, westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. November 20 – November 22.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Exit 180A, southbound – Right shoulder closures along off-ramp to Route 11 for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. November 27 – December 1.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 96 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Overnight left lane and right shoulder closures for utility work, 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. on the nights of November 19 and November 20.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 220 to 222, northbound and southbound – Work zone speed limit of 60 miles per hour beginning November 20. Speed limit reduction is related to replacement of Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) bridge over I-81 and construction of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane between Exit 221 and Exit 220. Overnight lane closures for bridge demolition work beginning in December 2023. Estimated project completion October 2025.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 220 to 222, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to the I-81 bridge over I-64 ramp, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through November 30.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 225, northbound and southbound –Shoulder closures for sign installation and mowing, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. November 20 – November 22. Overnight single lane closures southbound for shoulder work, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights November 27 – December 1. Work is related to I-81 widening project.

Mile marker 221 to 223, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Route 250 (Jefferson Highway), 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. through the night of November 21.

Mile marker 223 to 227, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of bridges over Lewis Creek, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of November 29.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 229 to 226, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) overpass bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of December 24.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Northbound right shoulder closures near Route 252 interchange for road widening work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 29.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 612 (Crimora Mine Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 628 (Thorofare Road) and dead end for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through November 21.

Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) – Westbound right lane closures between Route 1906 (Lodge Lane) and Route 11 (Lee Highway) for pedestrian access improvements, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through February 2024.

Route 624 (South Delphine Avenue, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between South Oak Lane and Chinquapin Drive for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through May 30, 2025.

*NEW* Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) – Closed between FR-217 and FR-218 for replacement of bridge over I-81 beginning November 27. Follow posted detour. Closure is needed to construct I-81 southbound auxiliary lane. Expected completion summer 2025.

*NEW* Route 664 (Mount Torrey Road/Reeds Gap Road) – No through tractor trailers between Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) and the Blue Ridge Parkway due to sharp curves, limited shoulders and steep terrain. Follow alternative on Route 610 to bypass restrictions.

Route 664 (Mount Torrey Road) – Shoulder closures and occasional flagger traffic control between Route 624 (Lyndhurst Road) and Route 894 (Mount Torrey Road) for water line installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 31. Estimated completion summer 2024.

Route 664 (Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Miami Avenue and Purdue Street for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through June 30, 2025.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 237 to 264, northbound and southbound – Right and left shoulder closures for mowing operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. November 29 – December 1.

*NEW* Mile marker 238 to 239, northbound – Right shoulder closures for pipe repairs and mowing, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. November 28.

Mile marker 242 to 248, northbound and southbound – Overnight slow-roll traffic control as needed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Expect delays. During slow-roll operations, temporary on-ramp closures possible at exits 243, 245 and 247. Overnight alternating lane closures, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 2024. Traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge and interchange project and Route 720 bridge replacement.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Route 996 (McGaheysville Road) and Route 644 (Mount Olivet Church Road/Resort Drive) for inspection of bridge over railway, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. November 28.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures between Route 634 (Conley Lane) and Elkton town limits for maintenance to bridges over Route 340 (East Side Highway), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 22.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – 24/7 shoulder closures and traffic lane shifts between Vine Street/Hawkins Street and University Boulevard for bridge and roadway work. Single lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour with automated speed enforcement. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement with expected project completion in fall of 2026.

*UPDATE* Route 259 (West Lee Street, Broadway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1411 (Shenanandoah Avenue) for final paving and pavement marking operations, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. November 20 – November 21. Work related to new Linville Creek bridge. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour.

*NEW* Route 276 (Cross Keys Road) – Shoulder closures near Route 668 (East Timber Ridge Road) intersection for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. November 20 – November 22.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 720/718 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) – Closed between Route 718 (Old Furnace Road) and Route F-238 (Buffalo Drive) for replacement of Route 720 bridge with estimated completion in late November. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 4113 (Country Club Road, Harrisonburg) – Flagger traffic control between Vine Street and Keezletown Road for inspection of I-81 overpass bridge, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. November 22.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Eastbound and westbound single lane and shoulder closures between Route 739 (Veterans Lane) and Luray town limits for inspection of bridge over railway, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. November 28.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 271 to 286, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along exits 273 and 283 for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. November 27 – December 1.

*NEW* Mile marker 287 to 288, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pothole patching, 8 p.m. to 12 midnight on November 21.

*NEW* Mile marker 298 to 297, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. November 27 – December 1.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike/Main Street, Mount Jackson) – Northbound right shoulder closures near Route 292 (Conicville Boulevard) intersection for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. November 27 – December 1.

*NEW* Route 55 (Front Royal Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 616 (Messick Road/Richardson Road) and Nature’s Way Lane for inspection of bridge over Norfolk Southern Railway, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. November 21.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 691 (Dellinger Acres Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 789 (Sam Clark Road) and Route 779 (Ridge Hollow Road) for maintenance to bridge over Stony Creek, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through December 22.

Route 691 (Dellinger Acres Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 717 (Liberty Furnace Road) and Route 705 (Buggy Ridge Road) for maintenance to bridge over Stony Creek, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through January 29.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for road and bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of March 30. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in fall 2024.

Mile marker 307 to 300 southbound – Overnight slow-rolls to shift traffic onto new portion of Route 840 bridge, reset concreate barriers and pavement marking operations, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights through December 1. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control.

*NEW* Exit 301 to 320, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exits 302, 313, 315, and 317 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Eastbound and westbound left lane and shoulder closures between Route 659 (Burnt Factory Road/Valley Mill Road) and Clarke County line for road widening project, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through November 24.

*NEW* Route 11 (Valley Pike)– Northbound and Southbound shoulder closures between Route 652/651 (Apple Valley Road) and Route 1167 (Commonwealth Court) for signal installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. November 20 – November 22.

*NEW* Route 37 – Northbound and southbound right shoulder closures along off-ramps to Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) and Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. November 27 – December 1.

*NEW* Route 50 (Millwood Pike)– Eastbound and westbound shoulder closures between Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) and Route 781 (Prince Frederick Drive) for traffic signal work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. November 20 – November 22.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 642 (Tasker Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 740/1475 (Lynn Drive/Queens Way) and Route 719 (Warrior Drive) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through December 1.

*NEW* Route 661 (Welltown Road) – Closed at the Winchester and Western Railroad crossing for railroad work, 7 a.m. November 28 through 12 midnight December 1. Follow posted detour. Truck restrictions lifted during this period.

*NEW* Route 701 (Redland Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 703 (Whitacre Road) and Route 771 (Red Oak Road) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. November 20 – November 22.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for road improvements and utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through February 2024.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Route 606 (River Road) and Route 7 Business just east of Berryville for shoulder widening and rumble strip installation. Eastbound lane closures 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. weekdays. Westbound lane closures between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. weekdays or weeknights. Estimated completion December 29.

*NEW* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures between Route 641 (Lewisville Road) and West Virginia state line for inspection of bridge over Norfolk Southern Railway, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. November 21.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

Exit 1A, westbound – Overnight closures of ramp to I-81 southbound for bridge widening, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through December 1. Dates are approximate. Follow posted detour. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control.

*NEW* Mile Marker 5 to 9, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 6 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. November 27 – December 1.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through March 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in fall 2024.

Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Overnight slow-rolls to shift traffic onto new portion of bridge, reset concreate barriers and pavement marking operations, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights through December 1. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 616 (Messick Road/Richardson Road) and Shenandoah County line for inspection of bridge over Norfolk Southern Railway, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. November 21.

*NEW* Route 522 (Winchester Road/North Shenandoah Avenue) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures between Route 637 (Guard Hill Road/Riverton Road) and Front Royal town limits for inspection of bridge over Norfolk Southern Railway, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. November 20.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 675 (Success Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 340 (Winchester Road) and cul-de-sac for rock and soil testing, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. November 20 – November 24.