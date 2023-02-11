Staunton District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for week of Feb. 13-17

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 7 to 10, eastbound – Single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through February 24.

*NEW* Mile marker 11 to 13, eastbound – Single lane closures for cable rail repairs, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Mile marker 13 to 17, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Jackson River, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 30.

*NEW* Mile marker 34 to 38, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for maintenance to guardrail, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pipe replacement and brush cutting. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 50 to 57, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for tree and brush removal, Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 205 to 200, southbound – Right shoulder closures for tree and brush removal, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Flagger traffic control near Route 1303/710 (Depot Hill Road/Red Hill Road) intersection for utility work, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 42 (Virginia Avenue) – Flagger traffic control between Goshen town line and Route 39 (Maury River Road) for maintenance to bridge over Calfpasture River, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 208 to 235, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for overpass bridge inspections at various locations, Sunday through Thursday nights (February 12-16) from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 236 to 237, northbound – No lane closures but survey work in the right of way, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) – Overnight mobile lane closures between Route 1427 (Rowe Road) and Route 1360 (Westminster Drive) for traffic signal inspections, Monday night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*UPDATE* Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) – Overnight mobile lane closures between Route 1427 (Rowe Road) and I-81 for traffic signal inspections, Tuesday night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Route 285 (Tinkling Spring Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures between Route 627 (Tinkling Spring Drive) and Route 642 (Mule Academy Road) for inspection of traffic signals, Tuesday night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Route 285 (Tinkling Spring Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures between Foursquare Lane and Route 631/935 (Ladd Road/Expo Road) for inspection of traffic signals, Wednesday night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 601 (Estaline Valley Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 811 (Augusta Springs Road) and Route 603 (Pond Gap Lane) for maintenance to bridge over Little Calfpasture River, February 8 through May 31 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 795 (Saint James Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 254 (Hermitage Road) and Route 807 (Farm Draft Lane) for maintenance to bridge over Christians Creek, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through March 13.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 240 to 257, northbound and southbound – Overnight northbound or southbound slow-roll traffic control for removal of Route 720 overpass bridge, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. through night of March 23. During slow-roll operations, be alert for temporary on-ramp closures at exits 240, 243, 245, 247 and 251. Northbound and southbound overnight lane closures for bridge demolition work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of March 23. Work is related to Route 720 overpass bridge replacement.

*NEW* Mile marker 255 to 256, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 806 (Martz Road) bridge, Thursday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures between Burgess Road and MLK Jr. Way for shoulder widening, drainage work and barrier installation, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Be alert for travel-lane shifts in both directions. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement project.

*NEW* Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 847 (Rawley Springs Road) and West Virginia line for shoulder repairs, ditch and pipe work, brush and tree cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 259 (West Lee Street, Broadway) – Traffic uses temporary bridge between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue). Work Zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for Linville Creek bridge replacement. Estimated project completion November 2023.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Flagging operations or shoulder closures as needed between Route 867 (North River Road) and Route 989 (Creekside Drive) for finishing steps of roadway improvements and bridge replacement at Pleasant Run.

Route 720 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) – Closed between Route 718 (Old Furnace Road) and Route F-238 (Buffalo Drive) for replacement of Route 720 bridge with estimated completion in fall 2023. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 895 (Fieldale Place) – Closed to through traffic between Harrisonburg city limits and Route 710 (Reservoir Street) for sewer line replacement, February 13 – March 24. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 286 to 287, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for inspection of bridge over Route 642 (Swartz Road), Wednesday night from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (North Massanutten Street, Strasburg) – Flagger traffic control between Thompson Street and Crystal Lane for utility work, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through February 22.

Route 11 (Main Street, Mount Jackson) – Northbound shoulder closures with traffic shifted to center lane for curb and gutter work, southbound lane closures as needed. Work zone is between Route 292 (Conicville Road) and Route 1316 (Avondale Avenue), through July 31.

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 2023.

*NEW* Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Flagger traffic control near Frederick County line for maintenance to bridge over Cedar Creek, February 13 – 24 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 698 (Palmyra Church Road) – Mobile traffic control between Route 822 (Cave Spring Lane) and Route 695 (Swann Road) for washing of bridge of North Fork Shenandoah River, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Thursday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree trimming. Weekdays during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment and materials unloading and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of March 16.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 55 (Wardensville Pike) – Flagger traffic control near Shenandoah County line for maintenance to bridge over Cedar Creek, February 13 – 24 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Northbound and southbound right lane closures for utility work between Route 756 (Macedonia Church Road) and Route 1054 (Clydesdale Drive), February 13 – March 3 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for road improvements and utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through February 2024.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 2, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment and materials unloading and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of March 16.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Shoulder closures for overnight utility work between Route 664 (Whippoorwill Road) and Front Royal town limits, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.