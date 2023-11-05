Staunton District Traffic Alert: VDOT schedule for the week of Nov. 6-10

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. VDOT reminds motorists to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

For updated traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or visit 511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 6 to 0, westbound – Left lane closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday.

Mile marker 28 to 30, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for paving operations, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through November 15.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 696 (Selma-Low Moor Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1101 (Winterberry Avenue) and Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) for maintenance to bridge over I-64, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control or mobile lane closures for pavement patching, ditch work, pipe replacement, brush cutting and mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 684 (Incubator Hollow Road) and Route 615 (Main Street, Hot Springs) for utility work, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. November 6 – November 17.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 41 to 42, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for drainage work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

*NEW* Mile marker 53 to 57, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 55 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 56 (Tye River Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Augusta County line and Route 608 (South River Road) at Vesuvius for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. through November 17.

Route 251 (Collierstown Road/Thornhill Road) – Possible shoulder closures for utility work between Route 758 (Oak Tree Lane) and Route 842 (Edgewood Drive), 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 225, northbound and southbound – Overnight southbound right lane closures for shoulder work, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Northbound shoulder closures for sign installation and mowing, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Work is related to I-81 widening project.

Mile marker 221 to 223, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Route 250 (Jefferson Highway), 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. through the night of November 21.

Mile marker 223 to 227, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of bridges over Lewis Creek, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of November 29.

Mile marker 226 to 229, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) overpass bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of December 24.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound 24/7 shoulder closures near intersection with Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) for turn lane construction, estimated completion in May 2024. Flagger traffic control as needed for nighttime and overnight work.

Route 56 (Tye River Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) and Rockbridge County line for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. through November 17.

*UPDATE* Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Shoulders closed 24/7 between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 2011 (Triangle Drive). Overnight flagger traffic control as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Traffic restrictions are for construction of turn lanes with estimated completion in late December.

Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 2003 (Wayside Drive/Triangle Drive) for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nights through November 16.

*NEW* Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Northbound right shoulder closures near Route 252 interchange for road widening work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 29.

*UPDATE* Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Northbound and southbound shoulder closures approaching I-81 ramps just south of Staunton for sign installations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 17.

Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway/Rosser Avenue) – Shoulder closures for sign installations near I-64 interchange (Waynesboro) and intersections with Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) and Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road/Draft Avenue), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 655 (Walnut Hills Road) and Route 652 (University Farm Road) for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. through November 17.

Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures and flagger traffic control as needed between Route 612 (Crimora Mine Road/New Hope-Crimora Road) and Route 1343 (Northwood Drive) for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. through November 17.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 612 (Crimora Mine Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 873 (Forest Chapel Lane) and dead end for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. November 6 through November 16.

Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) – Westbound right lane closures between Route 1906 (Lodge Lane) and Route 11 (Lee Highway) for pedestrian access improvements, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through February 2024.

Route 624 (South Delphine Avenue, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between South Oak Lane and Chinquapin Drive for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through May 30, 2025.

*UPDATE* Route 664 (Mount Torrey Road) – Shoulder closures and occasional flagger traffic control between Route 624 (Lyndhurst Road) and Route 894 (Mount Torrey Road) for water line installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 31. Estimated completion summer 2024.

Route 664 (Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Miami Avenue and Purdue Street for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through June 30, 2025.

*NEW* Route 820 (Coleytown Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 254 (Hermitage Road) and Route 785 (Madrid Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. November 6 through November 16.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 237 to 255, northbound – Overnight single-lane closures at various locations for pavement patching, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights through November 17.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 242 to 248, northbound and southbound – Overnight slow-roll traffic control as needed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Expect delays. During slow-roll operations, temporary on-ramp closures possible at exits 243, 245 and 247. Overnight alternating lane closures, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 2024. Traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge and interchange project and Route 720 bridge replacement.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures between Route 634 (Conley Lane) and Elkton town limits for maintenance to bridges over Route 340 (East Side Highway), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 22.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – 24/7 shoulder closures and traffic lane shifts between Vine Street/Hawkins Street and University Boulevard for bridge and roadway work. Single lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour with automated speed enforcement. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement with expected project completion in fall of 2026.

Route 259 (West Lee Street, Broadway) – Traffic using new Linville Creek bridge between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue). Be alert for shoulder or occasional lane closures during removal of temporary bridge and approaches. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Estimated project completion in late November.

Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Flaggers and pilot-truck traffic control between Route 649 (Berrytown Road/Island Ford Road) and Route 708 (Lynnwood Road/Ore Bank Road) for paving operations, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through November 17.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 720/718 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) – Closed between Route 718 (Old Furnace Road) and Route F-238 (Buffalo Drive) for replacement of Route 720 bridge with estimated completion in late November. Follow posted detour.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211/340 (Lee Highway) – Brief overnight closures as needed for overhead utility work between Route 652 (Airport Road) and Northcott Drive, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 287 to 289, northbound – Overnight single-lane closures for bridge maintenance, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through November 16.

Mile marker 289 to 280, southbound – Overnight single-lane closures at various locations for pavement patching, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights through November 16.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 42 (Senedo Road) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Hisey Avenue (town of Woodstock) and Route 675 (Stoney Creek Road) for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 691 (Dellinger Acres Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 717 (Liberty Furnace Road) and Route 705 (Buggy Ridge Road) for maintenance to bridge over Stony Creek, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through January 29.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for road and bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of March 30. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in fall 2024.

*NEW* Mile marker 301 to 304, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 302 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 307 to 300 southbound – Overnight slow-rolls to shift traffic onto new portion of Route 840 bridge, reset concreate barriers and pavement marking operations, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on nights November 6 – November 15. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control.

*NEW* Mile marker 307 to 310, northbound and southbound – Nighttime alternating lane closures for patching of bridge decks, 8 p.m. to 12 midnight Wednesday and Thursday nights.

*NEW* Mile marker 312 to 316, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 313 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 315 to 302, southbound – Overnight single-lane closures at various locations for pavement patching, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights through November 16.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Westbound alternating lane closures between Clarke County line and I-81 interchange for brush removal, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. through November 16.

*NEW* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Northbound and southbound overnight lane closures in area of I-81 interchange just north of Winchester for inspection of I-81 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday night.

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Northbound and southbound shoulder closures between Route 1129 (Prosperity Drive) and Route 1091 (Marathon Drive) for traffic signal work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) – Eastbound and westbound shoulder closures between Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) and Route 781 (Prince Frederick Drive) for traffic signal work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Route 55/48 (Wardensville Pike) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures and flagger traffic control as needed between West Virginia state line and Shenandoah County line for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday.

Route 277 (Fairfax Street/Fairfax Pike) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Clarke County line and Route 11 (Main Street, Stephens City) for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through the night of November 16.

*UPDATE* Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Northbound and southbound shoulder closures between Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) and Route 1367 (Costello Drive) for traffic signal work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 642 (Tasker Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 740/1475 (Lynn Drive/Queens Way) and Route 719 (Warrior Drive) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through December 1.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for road improvements and utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through February 2024.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Route 606 (River Road) and Route 7 Business just east of Berryville for shoulder widening and rumble strip installation. Eastbound lane closures 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. weekdays. Westbound lane closures between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. weekdays or weeknights. Estimated completion December 29.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Exit 1A, westbound – Overnight closures of ramp to I-81 southbound for bridge widening, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights November 9 through November 17. Dates are approximate Follow posted detour. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control.

Exit 6, westbound – Overnight partial closures of off-ramp to Route 340/522 for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nights through November 17.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through March 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in fall 2024.

*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Overnight slow-rolls to shift traffic onto new portion of bridge, reset concreate barriers and pavement marking operations, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on nights November 6 – November 15. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 340/522 (North Shenandoah Avenue) – Northbound and southbound right lane closures between Route 637 (Guard Hill Road) and Front Royal town limits for inspection of bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.