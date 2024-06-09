Staunton District Traffic Alert: VDOT schedule for the week of June 10-14

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. VDOT reminds motorists to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Obtain traffic alerts and traveler information by dialing 511 or visiting 511Virginia.org. For other assistance, call the VDOT Customer Service Center, available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week. Citizens can dial 1-800-FOR- ROAD (1-800-367-7623) from anywhere in the state to report road hazards, ask transportation questions, or get information related to Virginia's roads.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 14 to 20, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures along off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 38 to 13, westbound – Single-lane closures for paving operations at several locations, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through June 21.

*NEW* Mile marker 41 to 40, westbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Wednesday and Thursday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting, ditching and shoulder repairs. Mobile traffic control for tractor mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile flagging operation for pavement repairs on parts of Route 600/661 (Midland Trail), Route 683 (Callaghan Circle), Route 711 (Houston Circle), Route 719 (Bellegray Lane) and Route 9881 (Callaghan Elementary School access road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 14.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, shoulder repairs, pothole repairs, pipe replacement and brush cutting. Mobile traffic control for tractor mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) – Flagger and pilot truck traffic control between Route 600 (Bolars Draft Road) and Back Creek Mountain Road for paving operations, 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays through July 5.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 185 to 189, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for drainage work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights June 10 – 21.

*NEW* Mile marker 187 to 205, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work at various locations including off-ramp at exit 195, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 193 to 191, southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

*NEW* Mile marker 195 to 205, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for pavement resurfacing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights June 13 – August 16.

*NEW* Mile marker 205 to 174, southbound – Right shoulder closures for mowing operations, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 9 – 16.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Various roads – Mobile flagging operation for pavement repairs on parts of Route 615 (Davis Run Road), Route 622 (River Bend Road), Route 629 (Strait Creek Road), Route 678 (Bullpasture River Road) and Route 9506, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 21.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 95 to 98, eastbound and westbound – Overnight single lane and shoulder closures for sign installation work, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 205 to 211, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for pavement resurfacing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights June 13 – August 16.

Mile marker 206 to 236, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through June 20.

*NEW* Mile marker 208 to 205, southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

Mile marker 214 to 210, southbound – Alternating lane closures for milling and paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through July 25. Exit 213 traffic will be detoured during ramp paving.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 227, northbound and southbound – Left and right shoulder closures in place 24/7 through spring 2026. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening project.

Mile marker 221 to 223, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving approaches to bridges over I-81 ramp and railway, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through June 20.

*NEW* Mile marker 224 to 223, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 225 to 227, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through June 27.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 772 (Sulfur Pump Road) and Route 865 (Rockfish Road) for maintenance to bridge over Middle River, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through June 28.

*NEW* Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Brief northbound and southbound closures between Route 654/909 (White Hill Road/Johnson Drive) and Route 608 (Draft Avenue/Tinkling Springs Road) for utility work, between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday (June 9).

*NEW* Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Southbound right shoulder closures between Route 1510 (Stuart Avenue) and Route 608 (Draft Avenue/Tinkling Spring Road) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 855 (Mill Creek Lane) and Route 623 (Back Creek Lane) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through June 13.

*UPDATE* Route 619 (Purple Cow Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 340 (East Side Highway) and Route 611 (Calf Mountain Road/Dooms Crossing Road) for utility pole installation, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through June 20.

Route 623 (Back Creek Lane) – Flagger traffic control between Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) and dead end for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through June 13.

Route 624 (South Delphine Avenue, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between South Oak Lane and Chinquapin Drive for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through May 2025.

Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) – Closed between I-81 frontage roads (FR-217 and FR-218) for bridge replacement as part of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane project. Follow posted detour. Expected completion summer 2025.

Route 662 (Greenville School Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1205 (Main Street, Greenville) and Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through June 13.

Route 664 (Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Miami Avenue and Purdue Street for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through June 2025.

Route 670 (Wagon Shop Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 675 (Callison Mill Road) and Route 674 (Pilson Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through June 13.

Route 675/670/604 (Broadhead School Road/McClures Mill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 919 (Old Providence Road) and Route 675 (Callison Mill Road) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 27.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 237 to 264, northbound and southbound – Mobile left lane and right shoulder closures for mowing operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 22.

*NEW* Mile marker 237 to 240, northbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking operations, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights June 12 – 16.

Mile marker 240 to 238, southbound – Overnight single-lane closures for repairs and maintenance to North River bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

Mile marker 242 to 248, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2026. Overnight slow-roll closures as needed, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Expect delays. Traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge and interchange project.

*NEW* Mile marker 239 to 250, northbound – Right shoulder closures at various locations for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 248 to 243, southbound – Right shoulder closures for staging equipment for rock and soil testing, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through June 21.

*NEW* Mile marker 251 to 256, northbound and southbound – Left or right shoulder closures in various locations for pipe work, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 254 to 263, northbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking operations, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights June 12 – 16.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Overnight alternating eastbound and westbound closures between Vine Street/Hawkins Street and Terri Drive due to bridge work, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights through January 2026. Shoulder closures and travel-lane shifts 24/7. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour with automated speed enforcement. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement.

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control between Dry Run Road and Switzer Lake Road for road widening project, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 30.

*NEW* Route 42 (Warm Springs Pike) – Northbound shoulder closures for sign work between Augusta County line and Route 1301 (Glad View Drive), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 259 (Lee Street/Brocks Gap Road) – Flagger traffic control between Broadway town limits and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue) for utility work, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through June 28.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 264 to 299, northbound and southbound – Mobile left lane and right shoulder closures for mowing operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 22.

*NEW* Mile marker 284 to 299, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking operations, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights June 10 – 16.

Mile marker 287 to 289, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to Route 600 and Route 625 bridges, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nights through June 27.

Mile marker 295 to 298, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 296 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 296 to 299, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 298 off-ramp for utility installation, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 28.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Shoulder closures for utility work on ramp to I-81 southbound at exit 298 (Strasburg), 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 28.

Route 11 (North Massanutten Street, Strasburg) – Shoulder closures between Route 1967 (East Washington Street) and Route 55 (East King Street) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway, Strasburg) – Shoulder closures between Banks Fort Road and Mineral Street for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Westbound right shoulder closures around I-81 at exit 296 for utility work, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 14.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 629 (Oranda Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 660 (Timberlake Road) and Route 850 (Quarry Lane) for utility work, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 14.

*NEW* Route 657 (Old Maurertown Mill Road) – Shoulder closures near Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) intersection for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 325, northbound and southbound – Mobile left lane and right shoulder closures for mowing operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 22.

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening.

*NEW* Mile marker 303 to 304, northbound – Right shoulder closures for traffic equipment maintenance, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

*NEW* Mile marker 304 to 300, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement marking, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

Mile marker 308 to 310, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Opequon Creek, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through June 27.

*NEW* Mile marker 315 to 313, southbound – Overnight right lane closures for pavement patching, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

*NEW* Mile marker 317 to 319, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures as needed for extension of exit 317 northbound entrance ramp and southbound exit ramp, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. nights of June 10 through September 27.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Eastbound right lane closure between Route 656 (Greenwood Road) and Route 660 (Woods Mill Road) for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.

Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Eastbound alternating lane closures between Route 656 (Greenwood Road) and Clarke County line for tree trimming operations, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through June 12.

*NEW* Route 37 – Northbound and southbound right shoulder closures approaching Route 522 interchange for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Northbound right shoulder closures just north of Route 37 interchange for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures between Clarke County line and Route 644 (West Parkins Mill Road) for ditch cleaning operations, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through June 12.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 600 (Back Mountain Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 753 (Rosenberger Lane) and Route 600 (South Hayfield Road) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 28.

Route 627 (Reliance Road) – Shoulder closures just east of I-81 interchange for shoulder widening, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through June 28.

Route 661 (Redbud Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 662 (Milburn Road) and Route 660 (Woods Mill Road) for road maintenance, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through December 31.

Route 662 (Milburn Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 661 (Redbud Road) and Route 761 (Old Charles Town Road) for road maintenance, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through December 31.

Route 1322 (Brooke Road) – Flagger traffic control near intersection with Fort Collier Road for utility work, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through June 14.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Route 606 (River Road) and Route 601 (Blueridge Mountain Road) for shoulder widening and rumble strip installation. Eastbound lane closures 9: a.m. to 8:30 p.m. weekdays. Westbound lane closures between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. weekdays or weeknights. Estimated completion October 31.

*NEW* Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures between Route 665 (Trenary Lane) and Route 630 (Iron Rail Lane) for inspection of bridges over railway, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement marking, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday nights (June 9-12).

*UPDATE* Mile marker 0 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, 12 noon to 1 p.m. Friday.

Mile marker 0 to 7, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 28.

*NEW* Mile marker 4 to 9, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 6 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Mobile left lane and right shoulder closures for mowing operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 22.

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 28.

*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement marking, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Northbound right shoulder closures just north of I-66 interchange for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 638 (Howellsville Road) – Stop and proceed traffic control 24/7 just south of Route 685 (Patty Tract Lane) intersection for replacement of bridge over Venus Branch. Estimated completion August 8.

Route 658 (Rockland Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) and Route 705 (Fishnet Boulevard) for construction of bridge over Norfolk Southern Railway. Estimated completion December 2025.