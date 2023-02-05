Staunton District Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Feb. 6-10

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 7 to 10, eastbound – Single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, February 6 – 24 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mile marker 9 to 11, eastbound – Left lane closures for cable rail repairs, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Mile marker 13 to 17, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Jackson River, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 30.

*NEW* Mile marker 16 to 18, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for brush and debris removal, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Mile marker 30 to 29, westbound – Right shoulder closures for tree removal operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 60 (Midland Trail) – Flagger traffic control near Covington western city limits for inspection of Jackson River bridge, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

*NEW* Route 60 Business (West Ridgeway Street) – Flagger traffic control near Clifton Forge western town limits for inspection of Jackson River bridge, Wednesday from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

*NEW* Route 60 Business (West Ridgeway Street) – Flagger traffic control just west of Clifton Forge for inspection of I-64 overpass bridge, Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 159 (Dunlap Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 717 (Boone Road) and Route 665 (Moss Run Road) for inspection of Dunlap Creek bridge, Tuesday from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pipe replacement and brush cutting. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 42 (Cowpasture River Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 631 (Indian Hill Road) and Alleghany County line for inspection of Cowpasture River bridge, Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Redemption Road and Route 649 (Grandview Road) for tree removal operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 47 to 55, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for tree and brush removal, Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 195 to 197, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures for inspection of bridges over Route 716 and Mill Creek, Tuesday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 205 to 200, southbound – Right shoulder closures for tree and brush removal, Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 42 (Virginia Avenue) – Flagger traffic control between Goshen town line and Route 39 (Maury River Road) for maintenance to bridge over Calfpasture River, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through February 17.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 88 to 90, eastbound and westbound – Overnight single lane closures for inspection of bridges over Christians Creek, Sunday and Monday nights (February 5-6) from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 95 to 98, eastbound and westbound – Overnight single lane closures for inspection of bridges over South River, Wednesday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 208 to 211, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 671 overpass bridge, Sunday night (February 5) from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) – Overnight mobile lane closures between Route 1427 (Rowe Road) and Route 1360 (Westminster Drive) for traffic signal inspections, Monday night from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

*NEW* Route 250 (Richmond Avenue, Staunton) – Alternating lane closures for traffic signal work at intersection with Statler Boulevard (Route 261), Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Route 261 (Statler Boulevard, Staunton) – Alternating lane closures for traffic signal work at intersection with Richmond Avenue (Route 250), Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 795 (Saint James Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 254 (Hermitage Road) and Route 807 (Farm Draft Lane) for maintenance to bridge over Christians Creek, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through March 13.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 257 to 248, southbound – Overnight slow-roll traffic control for removal of Route 720 overpass bridge, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. through night of March 16. Temporary on-ramp closures at exits 257 and 251 during slow-roll operations. Overnight northbound and southbound alternating lane closures for bridge demolition work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of March 16. Work is related to Route 720 overpass bridge replacement.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Westbound alternating lane closures between Burgess Road and MLK Jr. Way for barrier installation, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday. Be alert for travel-lane shifts in both directions. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement project.

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Switzer Lake Road and West Virginia state line for rock removal, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through February 17.

Route 259 (West Lee Street, Broadway) – Traffic uses temporary bridge between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue). Work Zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for Linville Creek bridge replacement. Estimated project completion November 2023.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Flagging operations or shoulder closures as needed between Route 867 (North River Road) and Route 989 (Creekside Drive) for finishing steps of roadway improvements and bridge replacement at Pleasant Run.

Route 720 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) – Closed between Route 718 (Old Furnace Road) and Route F-238 (Buffalo Drive) for replacement of Route 720 bridge with estimated completion in fall 2023. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 622 (Judy Lane Extension) – Shoulder closures between Route 623 (Judy Lane) and Route 624 (Pine Grove Road) for utility pole replacements, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Friday.

Route 689 (Chapel Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 340 Business (East Main Street, Stanley) and Route 679 (Hill Top Circle) for utility pole replacements, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 274 to 276, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for inspection of various overpass bridges, Thursday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 284 to 285, northbound and southbound – Overnight shoulder closures for inspection of Route 816 overpass bridge, Monday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 289 to 292, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for inspection of various overpass bridges, Friday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 295 to 296, northbound and southbound – Overnight shoulder closures for inspection of Route 638 overpass bridge, Wednesday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for inspection of bridge over Cedar Creek, Tuesday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (North Massanutten Street, Strasburg) – Flagger traffic control between Thompson Street and Crystal Lane for utility work, February 6 – 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 11 (Main Street, Mount Jackson) – Northbound shoulder closures with traffic shifted to center lane for curb and gutter work, southbound lane closures as needed. Work zone is between Route 292 (Conicville Road) and Route 1316 (Avondale Avenue), through July 31.

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 2023.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 698 (Palmyra Church Road) – Mobile traffic control between Route 822 (Cave Spring Lane) and Route 695 (Swann Road) for washing of bridge of North Fork Shenandoah River, February 6 – 16 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree trimming. Weekdays during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment and materials unloading and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of March 16.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Northbound traffic shifts to southbound lane between Route 608 (Old Bethel Church Road) and Route 681 (Chestnut Grove Road). Single-lane traffic in each direction. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Restrictions are for rockslide repairs through mid-February.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 614 (Back Mountain Road) – No lane closures but utility work in right-of-way between Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and Route 600 (Back Mountain Road/Hayfield Road), 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Wednesday.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for road improvements and utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through February 2024.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 643 (Retreat Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) and dead end for utility work, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 5 to 9, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for inspection of bridge over Cedar Creek, Tuesday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment and materials unloading and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of March 16.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Shoulder closures for overnight utility work between Route 664 (Whippoorwill Road) and Front Royal town limits, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through February 17.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.