Staunton District Traffic Alert: Road work schedule for April 3-7

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 7 to 16, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for debris removal, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Mile marker 7 to 12, eastbound – Single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 28.

Mile marker 13 to 17, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridges over Jackson River, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 30.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 159 (Dunlap Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control for culvert replacement and slope repairs between Route 665 (Moss Run Road) and Route 717 (Boone Road), Monday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 and April 5-28 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Work zone is about 4.3 miles south of Route 665.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pipe replacement and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 651 (Burger Lane) and Route 615 (Main Street, Hot Springs) for utility work, from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through October 6.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 50 to 54, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for milling, paving and pavement-marking operations, April 3-28 from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 174 to 183, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 185 to 200, northbound – Right shoulder closures for drainage maintenance, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 197 to 200, northbound and southbound – Left lane and right shoulder closures for inspection of Route 712 overpass bridge, Monday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 197 to 196, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work including exit 195 off-ramp, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Southbound alternating lane closures between Conifer Lane and Route 1025 (Boundary Line Lane) for pavement widening, guardrail improvements, installation of rumble strips and pavement markings, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through April 20.

Route 42 (Virginia Avenue) – Flagger traffic control between Goshen town line and Route 39 (Maury River Road) for maintenance to bridge over Calfpasture River, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 7.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 631 (Old Buena Vista Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 703 (Stuartsburg Road/Forest Grove Road) and Route 763 (Lincoln Road) for inspection of I-81 overpass bridges, Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 679 (Hops Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 680 (Falling Spring Road) for inspection of I-81 overpass bridges, Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 699 (Agners Mill Road) – Traffic redirected onto temporary causeway between Route 608 (Forge Road) and dead end for replacement of bridge over tributary to Maury River, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 6.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 89 to 88, westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 92 to 94, eastbound and westbound – Overnight single lane closures for inspection of Route 834 overpass bridge, Sunday night (April 2) from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 211 to 207, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for drainage work, 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. through April 28.

Mile marker 220 to 223, northbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 222 off-ramp for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 250 (Three Notched Mountain Highway) – Eastbound lane closure between I-64 on-ramp and Blue Ridge Parkway overpass for railroad maintenance, Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 250 (Hanky Mountain Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 716 (West Augusta Road) and Route 629 (Deerfield Valley Road) for maintenance of bridge over Broad Draft, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 7.

Route 250 (Hanky Mountain Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 629 (Deerfield Valley Road) and Route 728 (Stover Shop Road) for maintenance of Jennings Branch bridge, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 5.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 601 (Estaline Valley Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 811 (Augusta Springs Road) and Route 603 (Pond Gap Lane) for maintenance to bridge over Little Calfpasture River, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through May 31.

*NEW* Route 778 (Knightly Mill Road) – Closed between Route 775 (Buttermilk Road/Craig Shop Road) and Route 773 (Westview School Road) for bridge replacement, April 3 – 20. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 240 to 257, northbound and southbound – Overnight slow-roll traffic control as needed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. through night of April 27. During slow-roll operations, be alert for temporary on-ramp closures at exits 240, 243, 245, 247, 251 and 257. Overnight alternating lane closures, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Traffic restrictions are for bridge demolition related to Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement and replacement of Route 720 bridge.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Carlton Street and University Boulevard for bridge and roadway work, April 3-28 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Be alert for travel-lane shifts in both directions. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement.

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 847 (Rawley Springs Road) and West Virginia line for shoulder repairs, ditch and pipe work, brush and tree cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through May 1.

*NEW* Route 42 (John Wayland Highway) – Northbound single lane closures for utility work between Bridgewater northern town limits and Harrisonburg southern city limits, April 4 to May 2 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 259 (West Lee Street, Broadway) – Periodic traffic stoppages April 3-7 during daylight hours between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue) for delivery and placement of bridge beams. Traffic in this area uses temporary bridge over Linville Creek. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement with estimated project completion in November 2023.

Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) – Flagger and pilot truck traffic control between Route 937 (Link Way) and West Virginia state line for shoulder widening and striping operations, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 21.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 655 (Lawyer Road) – Closed between Route 672 (Pineville Road) and Route 657 (Longley Road) for bridge replacement, April 3 – 14. Follow posted detour.

Route 720 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) – Closed between Route 718 (Old Furnace Road) and Route F-238 (Buffalo Drive) for replacement of Route 720 bridge with estimated completion in fall 2023. Follow posted detour.

*UPDATE* Route 895 (Fieldale Place) – Closed to through traffic between Harrisonburg city limits and Route 710 (Reservoir Street) for sewer line replacement with estimated completion of April 30. Follow posted detour.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 211 – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures just east of Luray town limits for inspection of bridge over railway, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 340 – Flagger traffic control between Route 661 (Sunnyview Drive) and Route 663 (Island Ford Road) for resurfacing operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 3.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 611 (Farmview Road) – Closed between Route 629 (Hollow Run Road) and Route 631 (Hawksbill Avenue) for bridge superstructure replacement, April 3 – 20. Follow posted detour.

Route 689 (Chapel Road/Marksville Road/Ida Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 679 (Hill Top Circle) and Route 670 (Somers Road) for resurfacing operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 4.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike/North Massanutten Street) – Shoulder closures between Radio Station Road and Forest Glen Court (Strasburg) for utility work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 17.

Route 11 (Main Street, Mount Jackson) – Northbound shoulder closures with traffic shifted to center lane for curb and gutter work, southbound lane closures as needed. Work zone is between Route 292 (Conicville Road) and Route 1316 (Avondale Avenue), through July 31.

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 25.

*UPDATE* Route 55 (East King Street, Strasburg) – Shifting travel lanes for utility work between Acton Place and Lemley Street, April 3 – 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Shoulder closures between Route 637 (Powhatan Road) and Route 761 (Capon Road) for utility work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 17.

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Page County line and Route 620 (Smith Creek Road) for drainage work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 7.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 600 (Zepp Road) – Flagger traffic control near intersection with Route 603 (Van Buren Road) for maintenance to Cedar Creek bridge, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 24.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of April 27.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Overnight right-lane closures between Route 656 (Greenwood Road/First Woods Drive) and Route 815 (Blossom Drive) for soil and rock testing, Monday and Tuesday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures for utility work near intersection with Route 661(Welltown Road), Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 883 (Snowden Bridge Boulevard) and West Virginia state line for resurfacing operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 3.

*NEW* Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching between Route 259 (Carpers Pike) and West Virginia state line, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 55/48 (Wardensville Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Shenandoah County line and Route 604 (Star Tannery Road) for maintenance to bridge over Cedar Creek, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 14.

*NEW* Route 127 (Bloomery Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) and West Virginia state line paving operations, April 4 – 12 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

*NEW* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike/Front Royal Pike) – Alternating lane closures for roadway sweeping and brush cutting between Route 739 (Apple Pie Ridge Road) and Warren County line, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Mobile lane closures between Route 679 (Indian Hollow Road) and West Virginia state line for tree and debris removal, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 636 (White Oak Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 642 (Tasker Road) and eastern intersection with Route 756 (Macedonia Church Road) for resurfacing operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 4.

Route 652 (Shawnee Drive) – Flagger traffic control between Route 706 (Opequon Church Lane) and Winchester city limits for resurfacing operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 4.

*NEW* Route 657 (Senseny Road) – Flagger traffic control for road widening between Route 1265 (Crestleigh Drive) and Route 1214 (Underwood Lane), April 3 – 14 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 681 (Chestnut Grove Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 685 (Light Road) and Route 805 (Myers Lane) for maintenance to bridge over Back Creek, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 24.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for road improvements and utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through February 2024.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 7 to 13, eastbound and westbound – Single lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of April 27.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.