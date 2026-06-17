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Staunton: Celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday at Montgomery Hall Park

Chris Graham
Published date:
Happy Juneteenth Day
Photo: © Jon Anders Wiken/stock.adobe.com

The Shenandoah Valley Juneteenth Organization is hosting its 10th annual Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Montgomery Hall Park.

The free, family-friendly event, sponsored by the Augusta County Historical Society, includes:

  • Live music and dance performances featuring George Hunter, Lori Jean Akanbi, Andrew Russell and Anna Line Dance
  • Food and craft vendors
  • Museum exhibits
  • Juneteenth-themed “Family Feud” and “Jeopardy” game shows
  • Kids Juneteenth Spelling Bee and three-point shootout
  • Sack race
  • Community organizations from across the Shenandoah Valley

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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