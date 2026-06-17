Staunton: Celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday at Montgomery Hall Park

The Shenandoah Valley Juneteenth Organization is hosting its 10th annual Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Montgomery Hall Park.

The free, family-friendly event, sponsored by the Augusta County Historical Society, includes:

Live music and dance performances featuring George Hunter, Lori Jean Akanbi, Andrew Russell and Anna Line Dance

and Food and craft vendors

Museum exhibits

Juneteenth-themed “Family Feud” and “Jeopardy” game shows

Kids Juneteenth Spelling Bee and three-point shootout

Sack race

Community organizations from across the Shenandoah Valley

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