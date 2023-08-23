Countries
Sneaky business: Glen Allen man buys Lamborghini, pockets $870K in shoe scheme
Police, Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published date:
shopping for shoes online
(© New Africa – stock.adobe.com)

A Glen Allen man who ran an online shoe store has pleaded guilty to a charge related to not sending the goods but keeping the money – leaving two credit card processors with losses exceeding $870,000.

Justin Lee Godsey, 26, ran “Sneak Foot,” a website that sold athletic shoes.

According to court documents, Godsey took the orders but often didn’t ship the shoes, with his credit card company left to issue refunds to customers.

Godsey allegedly pocketed the funds for various personal expenses including the purchase of a Lamborghini.

The guilty plea is for a wire fraud charge arising from the operation from August 2020 through July 2021.

Godsey is scheduled to be sentenced on December 20.

He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

