Sheriff’s office seeking camera footage to help solve armed robbery in Augusta County

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for video footage from surveillance cameras to help solve an armed robbery that happened Sunday night at 8:12 p.m.

According to the ACSO, officers responded to the 1000 Block of Jefferson Highway for a report of an armed robbery.

An unknown subject is wanted for brandishing a firearm and demanding money from an employee at the business. The business was not identified by ACSO. However, the area has a Shell station and a number of business offices including real estate, dental, insurance, etc.

The subject exited the unnamed store, according to police, and was last seen fleeing the area on foot.

The suspect was wearing black shoes, khaki-colored cargo pants, a heavy jacket, a green bandana and a black toboggan. No race or gender was provided by ACSO.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking all businesses and residents in the area to check any surveillance cameras for footage related to this incident.

If you live or work in one of the areas listed below, you are asked to check your cameras:

1000 Block of Jefferson Highway

Haggerty Lane

Bobby’s Way

Red Sunset Lane

Royal Drive

Myer’s Corner

Gosnell Crossing

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.