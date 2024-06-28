Shenandoah National Park: No fishing until ‘significant precipitation’ in area

Due to high water temperature and low water, Shenandoah National Park’s streams and rivers are now closed to the public for recreational fishing. The ban is effective immediately due to the drought conditions.

Dry conditions have led to extremely low stream flows throughout the park including some river sections that are completely dry.

Hot weather has also led to high water temperatures.

Despite some rain on Wednesday, river flows remain low and are expected to continue dropping with continued hot, dry weather.

Low flows and high temperatures create extremely stressful conditions for fish, and dissolved oxygen can decline to fatal conditions.

The additional stress of angling during these conditions could harm the native brook trout populations which are already low across much of the park.

This closure is for all streams within park boundaries including both open-to-harvest and catch-and-release waters.

The closure will be lifted when stream conditions improve.

Stream flows are expected to remain low until significant precipitation occurs across the area.

Although it has been rare for the park to close fishing in the past few decades, it was done in response to drought conditions in 2021 and 2023.