Home Shenandoah National Park: No fishing until ‘significant precipitation’ in area
Local

Shenandoah National Park: No fishing until ‘significant precipitation’ in area

Crystal Graham
Published date:
drought shenandoah national park luray pass run
Image courtesy Shenandoah National Park

Due to high water temperature and low water, Shenandoah National Park’s streams and rivers are now closed to the public for recreational fishing. The ban is effective immediately due to the drought conditions.

Dry conditions have led to extremely low stream flows throughout the park including some river sections that are completely dry.

Hot weather has also led to high water temperatures.

Despite some rain on Wednesday, river flows remain low and are expected to continue dropping with continued hot, dry weather.

Low flows and high temperatures create extremely stressful conditions for fish, and dissolved oxygen can decline to fatal conditions.

The additional stress of angling during these conditions could harm the native brook trout populations which are already low across much of the park.

This closure is for all streams within park boundaries including both open-to-harvest and catch-and-release waters.

The closure will be lifted when stream conditions improve.

Stream flows are expected to remain low until significant precipitation occurs across the area.

Although it has been rare for the park to close fishing in the past few decades, it was done in response to drought conditions in 2021 and 2023.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

