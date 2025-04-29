The ACC is expected to approve a move in May from a 20-game men’s basketball conference schedule to 18 games starting next season.

I always questioned the value of conference members simply beating up on one another for two additional games anyway.

The change is certainly being considered to help reduce the conference’s faltering ratings in basketball.

The ACC has seen a reduced number of NCAA Tournament bids in the last few years, which coincides with the launching of the 20-game conference slate.

CBS first reported the proposal, stating: “The 18-game proposal discussed by the ACC’s administrators would consist of one game against 16 teams and two games against an assigned natural opponent, home and away each season”.

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips had told The Athletic last year that the conference would reconsider the number of conference games it plays as part of a wholesale evaluation of the state of the sport, perhaps of reducing from 20 to 18 league games in men’s basketball.

It appears as though Phillips is finally getting his head out of the sand.

We know the answer as to why the regular season expanded to 20 a few years back.

Money.

The answer to almost everything these days in college sports is money.

The two additional games created inventory for the television networks.

But it backfired.

In 2024, the ACC sent five teams into March Madness.

This past season the number dropped to four: Duke Clemson, Louisville and UNC.

The ACC is going through one of the worst stretches of its illustrious history, and while simply reducing the number of conference games won’t singlehandedly solve the problem, it’s a start.

What the reduction will do is this, it will allow schools to schedule two additional non-conference games, potentially boosting the league’s standings in the highly regarded metrics such as KenPom and NET.

Good idea, if.

If the schools schedule strategically.

It’s going to work the opposite for schools that simply add two opponents from the pastry department.

For example: if Virginia adds two non-conference games against Maryland Eastern Shore and NC Central, rather than say, Georgetown and Villanova, then the move will backfire.

Last season the conference had a chance to improve its resume, but fell off the cliff, going 2-14 in the ACC-SEC Challenge, which put the conference in a hole it couldn’t dig out of, regarding strength of schedule and NET rankings.

As a league, if your out-of-conference record is poor, then it’s almost impossible to move up.

The loss of some iconic coaches in the past few seasons has certainly hurt the conference, but with the recent off-season hirings this may be trending in the right direction.

If the ACC wants to reclaim its former glory, it’s crucial for each school to meticulously plan their non-conference schedules. Strategically chosen opponents can enhance the league’s overall performance in key metrics, positively impacting its national perception.

Moreover, improving the out-of-conference record may significantly influence selection and seeding in the NCAA Tournament. By facing and defeating stronger teams outside the conference, ACC schools can bolster their profiles, potentially securing higher seedings and more favorable matchups in March Madness.

Coaches and athletic directors must prioritize quality over quantity when scheduling these games. The goal should be to strengthen the conference’s competitive standing, ensuring that the ACC remains a formidable force in college basketball.

The 18-game conference slate is the start.