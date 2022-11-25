Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news rockingham county flagging set to be in place beginning next week on route 682
Local/Virginia

Rockingham County: Flagging set to be in place beginning next week on Route 682

Chris Graham
Published:
Construction Work Sign, Flaggers and Cones
(© John Alphonse – stock.adobe.com)

A project to improve sight distances at the Shenandoah Valley Railroad crossing at Route 682 east of Mount Crawford will lead to delays for motorists beginning next week.

Flagging will begin at the intersection of Route 682 and Route 867 on Monday, Nov. 28. Flaggers will control traffic Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Motorists may experience delays during flagging operations. Throughout the 30-day period beginning on Monday, traffic will be diverted onto a gravel driving surface through the work zone.

Crews are raising the intersection about five feet to improve sight distance over the adjacent Shenandoah Valley Railroad crossing.

The Route 682 and Route 867 intersection is at the eastern end of the detour route, which has been in place since March while contractors replace the bridge over Pleasant Run.

The detour is scheduled to continue into January, and has a speed limit of 25 miles an hour.

Traffic on the eastern side of the bridge wishing to access the western side should take Route 682 to Route 867 to Route 11 (North Main Street). Turn right onto Route 11 and proceed to Route 257 (Friedens Church Road). Turn right and proceed to where Route 257 turns into Route 682.

Traffic on the western side of the bridge wishing to access the eastern side should head west on Route 682, which turns into Route 257 and continues to the Route 11 intersection. Turn left onto Route 11 and proceed to Route 867. Turn left onto Route 867 and continue to Route 682.

Truck drivers should note a tight turn area at the Route 682 intersection with Route 867 and be alert for curves on Route 867. Signs are placed at both ends of the curves to warn motorists. The Shenandoah Valley Railroad crossing on Route 867 has stop and proceed signs and pavement markings leading up to the crossing.

In the Town of Mount Crawford, the intersection of Route 11 and Route 867 has temporary traffic signals. Motorists on Route 11 and Route 867 east and Route 867 west (Old Bridgewater Road) in Mount Crawford should be alert for stopped traffic at the signals. The speed limit on Route 11 in the area of the temporary signals is 25 miles per hour. The intersection of Mill Street south at Old Bridgewater Road is closed during the work zone detour period.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

coach mox

‘Nobody had a losing mentality’: How Coach Mox has turned Virginia around
Scott Ratcliffe
police

Chesapeake Walmart shooter left ‘Death note,’ purchased gun day of shooting
Chris Graham

Chesapeake Walmart shooter Andre Bing purchased the 9 mm handgun he used to kill six co-workers on the morning of the Tuesday shooting, according to local police, who also released the details of the “Death note” he left on his...

seed project arts incarnate harrisonburg

Harrisonburg: Christmas carol sing-along concert event planned for Dec. 2
Crystal Graham

Arts Incarnate presents a live concert of Harrisonburg’s own “The Soil and the Seed Project” on Friday, Dec. 2, at 6:30 p.m.

hospice of the shenandoah concert

Hospice of the Shenandoah annual Christmas concert returns on Dec. 1
Crystal Graham
staunton

Staunton: City offers free parking to holiday shoppers in downtown business district
Crystal Graham
republican democrat

‘The Progressive Liberal’ drawing real-life heat wrestling in Trump Country
Chris Graham
skiing

SCC: Be prepared for seasonal hazards like fire, theft, frozen pipes
Crystal Graham