Rockingham County: Flagging set to be in place beginning next week on Route 682

A project to improve sight distances at the Shenandoah Valley Railroad crossing at Route 682 east of Mount Crawford will lead to delays for motorists beginning next week.

Flagging will begin at the intersection of Route 682 and Route 867 on Monday, Nov. 28. Flaggers will control traffic Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Motorists may experience delays during flagging operations. Throughout the 30-day period beginning on Monday, traffic will be diverted onto a gravel driving surface through the work zone.

Crews are raising the intersection about five feet to improve sight distance over the adjacent Shenandoah Valley Railroad crossing.

The Route 682 and Route 867 intersection is at the eastern end of the detour route, which has been in place since March while contractors replace the bridge over Pleasant Run.

The detour is scheduled to continue into January, and has a speed limit of 25 miles an hour.

Traffic on the eastern side of the bridge wishing to access the western side should take Route 682 to Route 867 to Route 11 (North Main Street). Turn right onto Route 11 and proceed to Route 257 (Friedens Church Road). Turn right and proceed to where Route 257 turns into Route 682.

Traffic on the western side of the bridge wishing to access the eastern side should head west on Route 682, which turns into Route 257 and continues to the Route 11 intersection. Turn left onto Route 11 and proceed to Route 867. Turn left onto Route 867 and continue to Route 682.

Truck drivers should note a tight turn area at the Route 682 intersection with Route 867 and be alert for curves on Route 867. Signs are placed at both ends of the curves to warn motorists. The Shenandoah Valley Railroad crossing on Route 867 has stop and proceed signs and pavement markings leading up to the crossing.

In the Town of Mount Crawford, the intersection of Route 11 and Route 867 has temporary traffic signals. Motorists on Route 11 and Route 867 east and Route 867 west (Old Bridgewater Road) in Mount Crawford should be alert for stopped traffic at the signals. The speed limit on Route 11 in the area of the temporary signals is 25 miles per hour. The intersection of Mill Street south at Old Bridgewater Road is closed during the work zone detour period.