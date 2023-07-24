Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Roanoke County Police searching for missing 17-year-old not seen since July 21
Public Safety, Virginia

Roanoke County Police searching for missing 17-year-old not seen since July 21

Chris Graham
Published date:

Chloe LapradThe Roanoke County Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 17-year-old female.

Chloe Laprad was last seen in Roanoke County on Friday.

She has multiple tattoos, including a red heart teardrop tattoo under her left eye, “888” on her lower neck, a cross and rose on her left hand, and a money bag on the right side of her neck. She may be wearing an ankle monitor.

Laprad requires medication and may be in need of medical attention.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Roanoke County Police Department at 540-562-3265.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Laser Thermal to invest $2.9 million in Charlottesville expansion, create 28 new jobs
2 Buc-ee’s Travel Center expanding to Rockingham County, opening slated for 2025
3 Virginia Tech extends Kenny Brooks through 2029: Deal worth more than $1 million per year
4 Warner wonders why Youngkin doesn’t want to invest Virginia surplus in K-12 schools
5 Update: Albemarle County man charged with two counts of murder in Friday shooting

Latest News

china
Politics, U.S. News

Forced labor: Inability to audit goods from China’s Xinjiang makes legislation necessary

Rebecca Barnabi
buffalo river road outbuilding fire
Local, Public Safety

Albemarle County fire on Buffalo River Road quickly extinguished; no injuries reported

Crystal Graham

Albemarle County career and volunteer units responded to a fire on Monday at 11:27 a.m. in the 5900 block of Buffalo River Road.

handcuffs arrest police hands guilty jail
Local, Public Safety

Staunton man arrested for alleged sexual assault of minor

Crystal Graham

A Staunton man has been arrested on July 19 after a report of the sexual assault of a minor.

Culture, Local

UVA researchers discover key to ‘inflammaging’: chronic inflammation that speeds aging

Rebecca Barnabi
Artificial intelligence
Politics, U.S. News

Warner encourages Biden on AI: ‘Commitments have the potential to shape developer norms’

Rebecca Barnabi
Politics, U.S. News

‘Contraception is essential’: Sen. Kaine and colleagues introduce bill to expand access in the U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi
police car
Public Safety, Virginia

Franklin County: Authorities leading search for missing 17-year-old male

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy