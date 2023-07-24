Roanoke County Police searching for missing 17-year-old not seen since July 21

The Roanoke County Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 17-year-old female.

Chloe Laprad was last seen in Roanoke County on Friday.

She has multiple tattoos, including a red heart teardrop tattoo under her left eye, “888” on her lower neck, a cross and rose on her left hand, and a money bag on the right side of her neck. She may be wearing an ankle monitor.

Laprad requires medication and may be in need of medical attention.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Roanoke County Police Department at 540-562-3265.