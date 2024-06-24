Richmond Police identify victim in Saturday night homicide in Whitcomb Court

Richmond Police detectives have identified the victim in the homicide that occurred Saturday night in the Whitcomb Court neighborhood as Eric Jackson, 46, of Richmond.

According to a police department report, officers were called to the 2300 block of Bethel Street at 3:44 a.m. Saturday for the report of a shooting and found Jackson down and unresponsive on the porch of a home. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.