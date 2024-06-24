Countries
Richmond Police identify victim in Saturday night homicide in Whitcomb Court
State/National

Richmond Police identify victim in Saturday night homicide in Whitcomb Court

Chris Graham
Published date:
richmond virginia
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

Richmond Police detectives have identified the victim in the homicide that occurred Saturday night in the Whitcomb Court neighborhood as Eric Jackson, 46, of Richmond.

According to a police department report, officers were called to the 2300 block of Bethel Street at 3:44 a.m. Saturday for the report of a shooting and found Jackson down and unresponsive on the porch of a home. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

