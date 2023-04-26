Countries
newsrichmond police identify pedestrian struck killed in accident on richmond highway
Virginia

Richmond Police identify pedestrian struck, killed in accident on Richmond Highway

Chris Graham
Published date:
richmond virginia
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

Richmond Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian on Richmond Highway reported on Sunday night.

At approximately 8:06 p.m., officers were called to the 3300 block of Richmond Highway for the report of a pedestrian struck. Officers arrived and found an adult male, Herbert Taylor Jr., 58, of Richmond, down and injured after being struck by a vehicle traveling southbound.

Taylor was transported to a local hospital but later on Sunday succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

The RPD Crash Team responded to the scene and determined that Taylor was attempting to run across the street when he was struck by the vehicle. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator D. Olson at (804) 646-1664 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used.  All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

