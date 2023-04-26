Richmond Police identify pedestrian struck, killed in accident on Richmond Highway

Richmond Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian on Richmond Highway reported on Sunday night.

At approximately 8:06 p.m., officers were called to the 3300 block of Richmond Highway for the report of a pedestrian struck. Officers arrived and found an adult male, Herbert Taylor Jr., 58, of Richmond, down and injured after being struck by a vehicle traveling southbound.

Taylor was transported to a local hospital but later on Sunday succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

The RPD Crash Team responded to the scene and determined that Taylor was attempting to run across the street when he was struck by the vehicle. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator D. Olson at (804) 646-1664 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.