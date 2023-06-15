Richmond gets big pitching efforts to sweep doubleheader from Bowie

The Richmond Flying Squirrels swept a doubleheader against the Bowie Baysox on Wednesday night in Bowie, taking Game 1, 5-1, before a 2-0 shutout in Game 2.

The Flying Squirrels (27-32), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, held the Baysox (24-34), the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, to one run over 14 innings on the night.

Game 1

The Flying Squirrels powered a pair of home runs and held the Baysox offense to three hits in a 5-1 victory.

With two outs and a runner at second in the top of the first inning, Shane Matheny lined an RBI double against MLB rehabber Mychal Givens (Loss, 0-2) and jumped the Flying Squirrels to a 1-0 lead.

Richmond moved to a 3-0 advantage in the third inning when Marco Luciano demolished a two-run homer 432 feet to right-center. It was Luciano’s ninth home run of the season and his fourth over the last four games.

Carter Aldrete led off the fourth inning with a solo home run to increase the Richmond lead to 4-0. Aldrete has homers in back-to- back games and eight total on the season.

Richmond starter Mason Black held the Baysox to two hits over four scoreless innings with nine strikeouts, his second straight scoreless start.

Vaun Brown padded the Flying Squirrels’ lead to 5-0 in the seventh with an RBI double.

Bowie broke the shutout in the bottom of the seventh when Billy Cook launched a solo home run to cut the deficit to 5-1. It was the lone run allowed by Wil Jensen (Win, 5-0) over three innings with three strikeouts. Jensen induced a groundout and a flyout after the home run to secure the Richmond win.

Game 2

Starting pitcher Kai-Wei Teng held the Bowie Baysox to only four total baserunners as the Richmond Flying Squirrels notched a 2-0 shutout win in Game 2.

Teng (Win, 1-3) racked up five strikeouts and tied a season high with five innings of work. He became the first Flying Squirrels starter to pick up a winning decision this season.

The Flying Squirrels took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Brandon Martorano scored on a wild pitch by Bowie starter Justin Armbruester (Loss, 3-2).

In the top of the fifth, a sacrifice bunt by Robert Emery set up a sacrifice fly by Simon Whiteman to push Richmond’s lead to 2-0.

Reliever José Cruz (Save, 2) set down all six batters he faced over two scoreless innings with two strikeouts.

Next Up

The Flying Squirrels will face the Baysox Thursday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Ryan Murphy (1-2, 5.18) will make the start for Richmond opposed by Bowie left-hander Cade Povich (4-5, 5.55).