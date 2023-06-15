Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsrichmond gets big pitching efforts to sweep doubleheader from bowie
Sports

Richmond gets big pitching efforts to sweep doubleheader from Bowie

Chris Graham
Published date:
baseball richmond flying squirrels
(© chones – stock.adobe.com)

The Richmond Flying Squirrels swept a doubleheader against the Bowie Baysox on Wednesday night in Bowie, taking Game 1, 5-1, before a 2-0 shutout in Game 2.

The Flying Squirrels (27-32), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, held the Baysox (24-34), the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, to one run over 14 innings on the night.

Game 1

The Flying Squirrels powered a pair of home runs and held the Baysox offense to three hits in a 5-1 victory.

With two outs and a runner at second in the top of the first inning, Shane Matheny lined an RBI double against MLB rehabber Mychal Givens (Loss, 0-2) and jumped the Flying Squirrels to a 1-0 lead.

Richmond moved to a 3-0 advantage in the third inning when Marco Luciano demolished a two-run homer 432 feet to right-center. It was Luciano’s ninth home run of the season and his fourth over the last four games.

Carter Aldrete led off the fourth inning with a solo home run to increase the Richmond lead to 4-0. Aldrete has homers in back-to- back games and eight total on the season.

Richmond starter Mason Black held the Baysox to two hits over four scoreless innings with nine strikeouts, his second straight scoreless start.

Vaun Brown padded the Flying Squirrels’ lead to 5-0 in the seventh with an RBI double.

Bowie broke the shutout in the bottom of the seventh when Billy Cook launched a solo home run to cut the deficit to 5-1. It was the lone run allowed by Wil Jensen (Win, 5-0) over three innings with three strikeouts. Jensen induced a groundout and a flyout after the home run to secure the Richmond win.

Game 2

Starting pitcher Kai-Wei Teng held the Bowie Baysox to only four total baserunners as the Richmond Flying Squirrels notched a 2-0 shutout win in Game 2.

Teng (Win, 1-3) racked up five strikeouts and tied a season high with five innings of work. He became the first Flying Squirrels starter to pick up a winning decision this season.

The Flying Squirrels took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Brandon Martorano scored on a wild pitch by Bowie starter Justin Armbruester (Loss, 3-2).

In the top of the fifth, a sacrifice bunt by Robert Emery set up a sacrifice fly by Simon Whiteman to push Richmond’s lead to 2-0.

Reliever José Cruz (Save, 2) set down all six batters he faced over two scoreless innings with two strikeouts.

Next Up

The Flying Squirrels will face the Baysox Thursday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Ryan Murphy (1-2, 5.18) will make the start for Richmond opposed by Bowie left-hander Cade Povich (4-5, 5.55).

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Staunton DEI Commission chair: Work ‘is not lip service for us’
2 Dry conditions to continue in Virginia this week, ‘better news on the horizon’
3 UVA baseball coach Brian O’Connor on his closer: ‘I’ve got full confidence in Jay Woolfolk’
4 Republicans’ response to Donald Trump espionage charges: ‘But Her Emails’
5 NWA world champ Tyrus, the ‘Trumpasaurus,’ goes off on Hillary on Fox News

Latest News

baseball norfolk tides
Sports

Worcester Red Sox go deep five times, defeat Norfolk Tides, 13-5

Chris Graham
Artificial intelligence
Local

AI in the Valley: What artificial intelligence brings to business and life

Rebecca Barnabi

A group of business owners in Staunton are meeting regularly to discuss the benefits and opportunities of artificial intelligence or AI.

group of hands showing diverse population
Local

Staunton DEI Commission chair: Work ‘is not lip service for us’

Crystal Graham

As a self-proclaimed changemaker, Sabrina Burress is leading a committee exploring how Staunton could provide a more equitable and inclusive experience.

san francisco giants
Sports

Two Squirrels get call-ups to San Francisco: Luis Matos, Patrick Bailey expected to contribute

Chris Graham
Artificial intelligence
U.S./World

‘As AI changes the business world,’ 23 attorneys general insist on governance policies

Rebecca Barnabi
jay woolfolk
Sports

UVA baseball coach Brian O’Connor on his closer: ‘I’ve got full confidence in Jay Woolfolk’

Chris Graham
college students
U.S./World

Financial strain for graduate students in research is focus of legislation

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy