Richmond Flying Squirrels drop 1-0 pitchers’ duel at Erie

The Richmond Flying Squirrels came up empty in a 1-0 shutout loss to the Erie SeaWolves Wednesday afternoon at UPMC park.

The Flying Squirrels (16-12) allowed three hits to the SeaWolves (14-15). It was the second time Richmond has been shutout this season, both by a 1-0 score.

With runners at first and second and one out in the eighth inning, Randy Rodriguez collected a strikeout with a chance to hold the SeaWolves scoreless.

Dillon Dingler lined a two-out RBI single to left field to send Erie to a 1-0 lead.

The Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, were set down in order in the top of the ninth by Angel De Jesus.

Starter Mason Black ended his outing with four scoreless innings and allowed two baserunners with four strikeouts. After allowing a leadoff walk and a single in the second inning, Black fired two consecutive strikeouts and induced a popout to hold Erie scoreless.

Nick Swiney pitched a clean fifth inning with a double play and a groundout. Juan Sanchez followed with a scoreless sixth and seventh inning, posting three strikeouts and stranded a pair of baserunners.

Erie starter Ty Madden compiled five scoreless innings with two hits allowed and notched six strikeouts.

The Flying Squirrels will face the SeaWolves Thursday with a 6:05 p.m. first pitch from UPMC Park. Right-handed pitcher Kai-Wei Teng (0-2, 2.33) will start for Richmond opposed by Erie right-hander Sawyer Gipson-Long (3-3, 3.50).

After the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for a six-game set against the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, from May 16-21. Next Tuesday is the Salute to Flamingos and the first 1,000 fans ages 15 and up will receive a Flingo the Flamingo and the Whacky Hot Dog Vendor bobblehead presented by Seredni Tire and Auto.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.