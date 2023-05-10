Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsrichmond flying squirrels drop 1 0 pitchers duel at erie
Sports

Richmond Flying Squirrels drop 1-0 pitchers’ duel at Erie

Chris Graham
Published date:

Richmond Flying SquirrelsThe Richmond Flying Squirrels came up empty in a 1-0 shutout loss to the Erie SeaWolves Wednesday afternoon at UPMC park.

The Flying Squirrels (16-12) allowed three hits to the SeaWolves (14-15). It was the second time Richmond has been shutout this season, both by a 1-0 score.

With runners at first and second and one out in the eighth inning, Randy Rodriguez collected a strikeout with a chance to hold the SeaWolves scoreless.

Dillon Dingler lined a two-out RBI single to left field to send Erie to a 1-0 lead.

The Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, were set down in order in the top of the ninth by Angel De Jesus.

Starter Mason Black ended his outing with four scoreless innings and allowed two baserunners with four strikeouts. After allowing a leadoff walk and a single in the second inning, Black fired two consecutive strikeouts and induced a popout to hold Erie scoreless.

Nick Swiney pitched a clean fifth inning with a double play and a groundout. Juan Sanchez followed with a scoreless sixth and seventh inning, posting three strikeouts and stranded a pair of baserunners.

Erie starter Ty Madden compiled five scoreless innings with two hits allowed and notched six strikeouts.

The Flying Squirrels will face the SeaWolves Thursday with a 6:05 p.m. first pitch from UPMC Park. Right-handed pitcher Kai-Wei Teng (0-2, 2.33) will start for Richmond opposed by Erie right-hander Sawyer Gipson-Long (3-3, 3.50).

After the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for a six-game set against the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, from May 16-21. Next Tuesday is the Salute to Flamingos and the first 1,000 fans ages 15 and up will receive a Flingo the Flamingo and the Whacky Hot Dog Vendor bobblehead presented by Seredni Tire and Auto.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Trains move hazardous materials through the Valley: Are we prepared for a derailment?
2 Warren County sheriff’s deputies indicted for traffic stop that led to motorist’s death
3 Group: ‘Corporate America must step forward and play their part’ to stem gun violence
4 Tony Bennett, UVA hoops staff, competing well in new AAU-style recruiting environment
5 Virginia basketball recruiting: ‘Hoos offer four-star 2024 guard Christian Bliss

Latest News

Local

Waynesboro Schools recognizes staff and teachers retiring in 2023

Rebecca Barnabi
norfolk tides
Sports

Norfolk Tides lose to Jacksonville, 3-2, on walk-off balk

Chris Graham

The Norfolk Tides (25-9) fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (18-15), 3-2, on Wednesday afternoon at 121 Financial Ballpark.

interstate 95
Virginia

Viriginia State Police investigating shooting on Interstate 95 in Henrico County

Chris Graham

Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95 between the 85 and 86 mile marker in Henrico County. 

police investigation
Local

Albemarle County: Police issue all-clear after bomb threat at Giant food store

Chris Graham
virginia map
Virginia

Virginia Executive Order 26 launches comprehensive strategy to fight fentanyl

Rebecca Barnabi
jim wood facebook
Sports

Waynesboro could learn from WVU Athletics how to handle homophobic slurs

Chris Graham
police crime scene
Virginia

VCU Medical Center employee shoots, kills co-worker: Why did he have a gun on the job?

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy