Richmond falls at Erie, 6-1, extending losing streak to four

The Richmond Flying Squirrels could not climb out of an early hole and fell to the Erie SeaWolves, 6-1, Friday night at UPMC Park.

The Flying Squirrels (16-14), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, have lost a season-high four consecutive games and have been limited to seven total runs over the road trip.

Trei Cruz delivered a solo home run on the first pitch from Richmond starter Ryan Murphy in the first inning. Grant Witherspoon followed with a two-run homer later in the inning to push the SeaWolves (16-15) ahead, 3-0.

After Ismael Munguia led off the third inning with a double, he scored off an RBI single from Riley Mahan to close the score to 3-1.

Diego Rincones extended the Erie advantage to 4-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning off an RBI double.

The SeaWolves scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to move their lead to 6-1. Cruz lofted a sacrifice fly to center field and Colt Keith batted an RBI double to score Rincones from second base.

Matt Frisbee entered the game in the fourth inning and worked a scoreless 1.2 innings with a strikeout. Raymond Burgos set down all six batters he faced over two scoreless frames, notching two punchouts. Burgos has yet to allow an earned run over 10 appearances (15 innings) in his first season at Double-A.

Erie starter Wilmer Flores worked five innings, allowing one run, four hits and two walks with three strikeouts.

The Flying Squirrels will take on the SeaWolves Saturday afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 1:35 p.m. Right-hander Carson Seymour (0-1, 4.09) will start for Richmond opposed by Erie left-hander Brant Hurter (1-1, 2.45).