Report: UVA O line coach Garett Tujague headed to NC State to rejoin Anae

Virginia offensive line coach Garett Tujague will rejoin former UVA offensive coordinator Robert Anae at NC State, according to several published reports.

Tujague had stayed behind at Virginia after Anae left for Syracuse last December, following the shock decision of Bronco Mendenhall to step down following the 2021 season.

Anae helped reframe the Syracuse offense in 2022, helping the Orange get out to a 6-0 start before a stumble in the second half of the season, which ended at a 7-5 regular-season finish.

Anae was named the offensive coordinator at NC State earlier this week, replacing Tim Beck, who was named the new head coach at Coastal Carolina, part of the coaching merry-go-round that began with Auburn poaching Hugh Freeze from Liberty.

The merry-go-round now directly affects the Virginia program with the loss of Tujague, who had been at UVA since the hiring of Mendenhall in 2015.