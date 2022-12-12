Menu
news report uva o line coach garett tujague headed to nc state to rejoin anae
Sports

Report: UVA O line coach Garett Tujague headed to NC State to rejoin Anae

Chris Graham
Published:
garett tujague
Garett Tujague. Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia offensive line coach Garett Tujague will rejoin former UVA offensive coordinator Robert Anae at NC State, according to several published reports.

Tujague had stayed behind at Virginia after Anae left for Syracuse last December, following the shock decision of Bronco Mendenhall to step down following the 2021 season.

Anae helped reframe the Syracuse offense in 2022, helping the Orange get out to a 6-0 start before a stumble in the second half of the season, which ended at a 7-5 regular-season finish.

Anae was named the offensive coordinator at NC State earlier this week, replacing Tim Beck, who was named the new head coach at Coastal Carolina, part of the coaching merry-go-round that began with Auburn poaching Hugh Freeze from Liberty.

The merry-go-round now directly affects the Virginia program with the loss of Tujague, who had been at UVA since the hiring of Mendenhall in 2015.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championshippublished in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

