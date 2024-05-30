Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home ‘Reflects our commitment to serve everyone in Virginia’: UVA Health in Forbes’ top 2024 employers
Economy, Health, Local

‘Reflects our commitment to serve everyone in Virginia’: UVA Health in Forbes’ top 2024 employers

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
health care
(© ipopba – stock.adobe.com)

National business publication Forbes has rated UVA Health among America’s best employers for diversity and among the top 10 health systems nationwide.

UVA Health ranked No. 106 overall and No. 9 among health systems in Forbes’ 2024 ranking of America’s Best Employers for Diversity.

Through a partnership with market research firm Statista, 170,000 employees at companies with more than 1,000 employees were surveyed and asked to anonymously rate their employer along with other companies they know well. Forbes also rated companies based on their diversity and inclusion practices, including the presence of employee resource groups, the percentage of women in leadership roles and the diversity of suppliers.

“This honor from Forbes highlights the strides we have made in creating a supportive environment for our team members to serve Virginians through our missions of patient care, research and education,” Dr. K. Craig Kent, chief executive officer of UVA Health and executive vice president for health affairs at the University of Virginia, said. “To reach our goal of becoming the workplace of choice in healthcare, we must continue working to ensure UVA Health a welcoming place for all of our team members to develop their skills and build rewarding careers in service to the residents of the Commonwealth.”

A key pillar of UVA Health’s 10-year strategic plan is expanding ongoing efforts to create a workforce that resembles the communities UVA Health serves as well as offering more opportunities for local residents to develop upwardly mobile healthcare careers. For example, UVA Health is continuing to grow its Earn While You Learn program, which provides paid, on-the-job training to launch a career in healthcare.

“I am very thankful to all of the team members across the health system who work every day to build a diverse, inclusive environment for caring for our patients as well as performing groundbreaking research and educating the next generation of healthcare leaders,” Dr. Tracy M. Downs, professor of urology and chief diversity & community engagement officer for UVA Health, said. “This ranking from Forbes reflects our commitment to serve everyone in Virginia.”

Forbes ranks UVA Health No. 17 best employer in Commonwealth for 2023 – Augusta Free Press

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Luray Police Department captain faces DUI charge in Rockingham County
2 Former ED of Front Royal, Warren EDA sentenced for stealing $5M in public funds
3 Twin brother of Augusta County sheriff indicted on several felony counts in 2023 theft, pursuit
4 Giant pandas to return to National Zoo in Washington, D.C. later this year
5 MLB now, officially, recognizes Josh Gibson as the greatest hitter who ever lived

Latest News

ncaa
Politics, Sports

DOJ announces settlement barring NCAA from enforcing transfer eligibility rule

Chris Graham
acc football
Sports

Schedule-makers give UVA Football three early prime-time TV games

Chris Graham

The ACC announced and ESPN rolled out a partial 2024 ACC Football broadcast schedule on Thursday, and, while I’d advise not getting too excited, each of UVA’s first three games will take place, wholly or in part, under the lights.

nascar
Sports

Stewart-Haas Racing getting out should be a red-flag warning to NASCAR

Chris Graham

Stewart-Haas Racing, which has won 69 NASCAR Cup Series races and two season points championships since 2009, will be out of the sport at the end of the year.

norfolk virginia beach
Public Safety, Virginia

Norfolk man pleads guilty to raping hotel housekeeper after threatening her with knife

Crystal Graham
Health, Local

Augusta Health receives national award for providing health equity to vulnerable communities

Rebecca Barnabi
drug illegal court sentence guilty charge
Public Safety, Virginia

Virginia man, alleged drug dealer’s operation shut down with five-year prison sentence

Crystal Graham
IRS scam handcuffs
Public Safety, Virginia

Former ED of Front Royal, Warren EDA sentenced for stealing $5M in public funds

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status