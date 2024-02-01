Red Wing Roots Music Festival announces artists for annual event at Natural Chimneys

Red Wing Roots Music Festival has announced its full line up of artists scheduled to perform at the annual music festival taking place June 21-23 at Natural Chimneys Park in Mount Solon.
Along with festival hosts and local favorites, The Steel Wheels, the list of artists include:
- Sierra Hull
- Pokey Lafarge
- The Brothers Comatose
- Amy Helm
- Lindsay Lou
- Kurt Vile & The Violators
- Bonny Light Horseman
- Brent Cobb
- Lee Fields
- Mapache
- Tuba Skinny
- Rose City Band
“The term ‘roots music’ conveys both the depth of our American musical traditions, like folk, blues, Cajun, old-time and bluegrass, and the breadth of its current iterations. It is the celebration of the American songbook, past and present,” said Jeremiah Jenkins, co-founder and managing partner.
Other festival activities
- Local organizations to offer biking, hiking, group runs and yoga beneath the rock towers at Natural Chimneys Park
- For cyclists, a Saturday morning ride to Reddish Knob allows for a mountain top celebration with stunning views of the Shenandoah Valley
- Food vendors, including options for craft beer, cider and wine in the Blue Mountain Beer Gardens
- More than 20 craft vendors offering an array of products such as clothing, jewelry, art, flowers and more
- Shady Grove, a shaded activity zone located near the Chimneys, features a climbing wall, organized and informal games and slack lines
- A mist pavilion for cooling down
- Tent camping, small RV/car camping and Red Wing Glamping tenting options
Ticket information
Three-day festival tickets are on sale now.
Single day tickets will be made available for purchase later in the spring.
For information, visit www.redwingroots.com.