Red fox in Northern Virginia tests positive for highly pathogenic bird flu

A red fox tested positive for avian influenza in Virginia and is the first known case in a mammal in the state.

The fox was transported to the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center from the town of Hamilton in Loudoun County on March 31.

The fox had neurologic symptoms consistent with rabies. The fox was euthanized; rabies test results are still pending.

The H5N1 highly pathogenic avian flu in wild animals presents symptoms mimic other infectious diseases including rabies and canine distemper.

HPAI has been found in mammals, including outdoor domestic cats and dairy cows, in more than 30 states since 2022. Wild mammals like the red fox are likely infected by preying or scavenging on infected birds.

Keeping you and your pets safe from HPAI

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has provided some tips to keep you and your pets safe from HPAI.

Never interact with wild animals and to give them a respectful amount of space if you encounter them

Keep pet food indoors

Keep pets on leash or contained when outdoors to prevent exposure to birds and other wildlife.

If you develop any flu-like symptoms (fever, body aches) or red or itchy eyes after handling wildlife, or you are bitten or scratched, contact your local health department and healthcare provider and inform them of your recent exposure.

Reporting sick birds and animals

In Virginia, mortality from this HPAI virus has been seen in vultures and other raptors, avian scavengers (gulls and crows), some shorebirds and waterbirds (sanderlings and grebes), and some waterfowl (primarily geese).

DWR is tracking the extent of HPAI in Virginia’s wild birds and is requesting the public’s assistance. If you observe any of the following wild bird occurrences, please notify DWR by calling the Virginia wildlife conflict helpline at 855-571-9003 or emailing [email protected].