REAL ID deadline is May 7; will be required for flights, entrance to federal facilities

Virginia Driver's License with REAL ID star
Photo courtesy Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles

More than 4 million REAL ID licenses have been issued in Virginia with the federal deadline less than a month away.

While the ID is a choice for Virginians, beginning May 7, people who plan to fly domestically or enter federal facilities, including courthouses and military bases, must present a REAL ID-compliant credential or another federally accepted document, such as a U.S. passport or military ID.

A star on the top right corner of a Virginia driver’s license or ID indicates compliance.

With the deadline approaching, demand for the ID is on the rise in Virginia.

In March, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles issued more than 104,000 IDs. The total number of credentials issued since October 2018 has now reached more than 4.1 million which represents 59 percent of all active Virginia driver’s licenses and IDs.

“Time is ticking, and the Virginia DMV is ready to serve you,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey. “We recommend starting your REAL ID application online. You can easily check the required documents ahead of time and make an appointment to reserve your spot making the whole process faster and more convenient.”

Statewide, the average wait time at a DMV is 16.2 minutes. Customers with an appointment waited an average of 8.4 minutes, while walk-ins waited an average of 17.2 minutes in March.

For more information or to begin your application, visit www.dmv.virginia.gov/licenses-ids/real-id.

travel passport
(© Kittiphan – stock.adobe.com)

Get your REAL ID

To meet the growing demand, DMV is offering additional opportunities for individuals to obtain the identification.

  • An appointment-only event is scheduled for Saturday, April 12, at the Chesterfield DMV customer service center from 2-6 p.m. Appointments for the events are available online, and only those with an appointment may attend.
  • DMV is deploying its Connect Service team to issue IDs throughout the state
  • With 76 DMV customer service centers statewide, appointment availability in April and May varies by location.

Tips from the DMV

To ensure a smooth experience at the DMV, Virginians are strongly encouraged to:

  • Start your application online to confirm you have the correct documents
  • Schedule an appointment for faster service.
  • Bring the required fees: The ID costs a one-time $10 fee in addition to the driver’s license or ID card fee.

