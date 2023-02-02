Countries
news radio will cody rhodes finish the story after big win in the 2023 royal rumble
Sports

Radio: Will Cody Rhodes ‘finish the story’ after big win in the 2023 Royal Rumble?

Chris Graham
Published:

Cody Rhodes is back after going down last summer with a torn pec, and “The American Nightmare” was the big winner in the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble, earning a shot at Roman Reigns in the main event at WrestleMania.

Can Rhodes “finish the story” and win the WWE title?

AFP editor Chris Graham joins “The Mark Moses Show” on Sports Radio 1560 The Fan & Sportsradio1560.com to offer perspective on the latest WWE and AEW news.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

