Virginia

Radford Police seek information on woman missing since March 23

Chris Graham
Published date:

jean millerThe Radford Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 31-year-old female.

Jean Lisabeth Miller was last heard from by her family on March 23. Her family and friends are concerned for her well-being.

Miller may be driving a gray 2021 Subaru Crosstrek, with VA license plate: USY-6926.

She has a medical condition that requires medication and may be in need of medical assistance.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Radford City Police Department at 540-731-3624.

