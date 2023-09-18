PVCC to offer ESL, free family learning program to families in Charlottesville

Piedmont Virginia Community College is offering a learning program for English as a Second Language families with children in Charlottesville City elementary schools.

The program is offered through the College’s Thomas Jefferson Adult and Career Education division.

In partnership with Charlottesville City Schools and the James Madison Regional Library, the free program combines weekly parent learning topics with ESL instruction and monthly family activities.

“We are excited to offer this new English as a Second Language Family Learning program and highlight the importance of adult education in our community,” said PVCC ESL Specialist Debra Tuler.

According to the National Center for Families Learning, children involved in family learning programs show a reading gain of 22.5 percent and 49 percent of parents report getting a better job after completing a family learning program.

For more information, visit pvcc.edu/tjace