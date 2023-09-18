Countries
PVCC to offer ESL, free family learning program to families in Charlottesville
Crystal Graham
Published date:
Piedmont Virginia Community College is offering a learning program for English as a Second Language families with children in Charlottesville City elementary schools.

The program is offered through the College’s Thomas Jefferson Adult and Career Education division.

In partnership with Charlottesville City Schools and the James Madison Regional Library, the free program combines weekly parent learning topics with ESL instruction and monthly family activities.

“We are excited to offer this new English as a Second Language Family Learning program and highlight the importance of adult education in our community,” said PVCC ESL Specialist Debra Tuler.

According to the National Center for Families Learning, children involved in family learning programs show a reading gain of 22.5 percent and 49 percent of parents report getting a better job after completing a family learning program.

For more information, visit pvcc.edu/tjace

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

