AEW is gearing up for its annual “Forbidden Door” pay-per-view, with a match featuring world champ Swerve Strickland defending his title against Will Ospreay headlining a packed night of action.

Ray Petree joins the show to break down “Forbidden Door,” and to preview the week in AEW’s lead-in shows – “Dynamite,” “Rampage” and “Collision” – that will get us there on Sunday night.

