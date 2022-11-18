Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news preview jmu football looks for win 7 with georgia state in town on saturday
Sports

Preview: JMU Football looks for win #7 with Georgia State in town on Saturday

Chris Graham
Published:
jmu football
(© Steve Heap – shutterstock)

The James Madison football team is hoping to string together back-to-back wins on Saturday when the Dukes host Georgia State in Sun Belt play.

JMU ended its three-game skid last Saturday, beating Old Dominion 37-3 as quarterback Todd Centeio got back on track after a rough patch with an injury.

Where to watch?

The game kicks off at 2 p.m. ET, and it will air on streaming service ESPN+.

What to know about JMU

The Dukes got back on track and are feeling good entering this game despite maybe not the most prolific performance from Centeio, but it was surely improved. The production wasn’t there in terms of touchdowns thrown, but he did complete 18-of-21 passes for 304 yards. That should give them confidence in a game against a team that can be torn apart in the air at times. But do expect the Dukes to establish the run early and then take some shots down the field. The key to the game will be limited turnovers, as we’ve seen how big of an issue that has been for JMU in recent weeks. If they can get back to assignment football, this one should see JMU win somewhat comfortably.

What to know about Georgia State

They’ve won four of their last six games but are coming off a 31-28 loss to LA-Monroe. They have averaged over 30 points per game in their last three, and they like to sling it with quarterback Darren Grainger, who had 349 yards last week. Wide receiver Jamari Thrash is one to watch, pulling down nine catches for 164 yards last week. He had 213 receiving yards in a game earlier this season and can really stretch the field big time. The Dukes will need to keep him in front of them.

Prediction

JMU 27, Georgia State 20

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

tony elliott

No coach in America is more qualified to lead Virginia Football right now than Tony Elliott
Chris Graham
charlottesville virginia

Charlottesville: Meadow Creek Trail Boardwalk to close for repairs
Crystal Graham

The City of Charlottesville Parks and Recreation will be closing the Meadow Creek Trail Boardwalk located in Greenbrier Park for repairs beginning on Nov. 28.

your vote matters

Voting matters in local elections: What was the turnout for Election 2022?
Rebecca Barnabi

According to Staunton General Registrar Christi Linhoss, 50 percent of voters in the Queen City turned up at the polls on November 8.

uva football players murdered 2022

Medical Examiner releases cause of death for three UVA Football student-athletes
Chris Graham
school classroom teacher

Update: Virginia Board of Education ‘punts’ on history, social science guidelines
Chris Graham
deep fry turkey

Deep frying a turkey for Thanksgiving? Don’t catch the house on fire
NewsDesk
randall wolf

Beyond the bikes: Man on a mission to help unsheltered community
Crystal Graham