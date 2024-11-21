Prematurity Awareness Month would highlight reality for American families

Congresswomen Jennifer McClellan and Jennifer Kiggans of Virginia, Anna Eshoo of California, and Robin Kelly of Illinois reintroduced House Resolution 1581, a bipartisan resolution to designate November as Prematurity Awareness Month.

The introduction follows the March of Dimes‘ recently released 2024 Report Card: The State of Maternal and Infant Health for American Families, where the United States received a D+ preterm birth grade for the third consecutive year. The report card reveals more than 370,000 babies were born preterm in 2023, with 1/3 of the largest U.S. cities receiving an F grade for preterm birth rates. The data shows persistent and compounding gaps in health equity and significant disparities among racial and ethnic groups.

“The United States has one of the highest preterm birth rates, which is the leading cause of infant mortality,” McClellan said. “For too long, we have witnessed these staggering preterm birth rates and adverse health outcomes disproportionately impact Black families. These statistics are personal, as my daughter was born nine weeks early when my placenta ruptured. We both almost died, but are among the lucky ones. Too many mothers and babies are not so lucky. That is why I am committed to raising awareness of these intersecting crises, expanding access to adequate prenatal care, and improving pregnancy outcomes for every American, regardless of race, socioeconomic status or zip code. Thank you to this bipartisan group of lawmakers for joining these efforts.”

Kiggans is vice chair of the Congressional Nursing Caucus.

“As a primary care provider, I have been glad to see continued efforts to prevent premature births, but I recognize more work needs to be done. In 2021, one in 10 babies in the U.S. was born prematurely. That’s why I joined my colleague from Virginia, Congresswoman McClellan, in introducing this resolution to raise awareness on premature births, support expectant mothers, and ensure every child has a healthy start to life.”

According to Kelly, who is chair of the Congressional Black Caucus Health Braintrust, as one of the wealthiest nations in the world, the United States does not have a reason for such high rates of infant and maternal complications.

“Yet every year, mothers and babies across the country die due to preventable causes. Black mothers are especially impacted by this crisis — in fact, 50 percent more likely to have a preterm baby than White mothers — and it doesn’t matter if they are wealthy, well-educated, or even famous. We need to center mothers in maternal care before, during, and after labor to ensure that every child has the opportunity for a strong and healthy start in life,” Kelly said.

The resolution acknowledges the reality American families face, encourages parents and communities to leverage preterm birth prevention programs, and reiterates the need to continue research- and evidence-based public health programs to reduce risks. The resolution is endorsed by the March of Dimes.

“Every baby deserves the best possible start in life, yet far too many are born too soon. The 2024 March of Dimes Report Card reveals that for the third consecutive year, the U.S. earned a D+, with a preterm birth rate of 10.4 percent. Alarmingly, 24 states experienced worsening rates compared to last year,” Cindy Rahman, Interim President and CEO of March of Dimes, said. “We are grateful to Rep. Jennifer McClellan and co-lead sponsors Reps. Jen Kiggans, Anna Eshoo and Robin Kelly for introducing the House Prematurity Awareness Month resolution. This critical proclamation highlights the reality that many pregnant people are not receiving adequate prenatal care to help address preventable risk factors for preterm birth, which is the leading cause of infant mortality. Their leadership is critical to help drive greater investments in research and community programs to support families impacted by preterm birth.”

The resolution was cosponsored by Reps. Colin Allred, Nanette Barragán, Suzanne Bonamici, Julia Brownley, Kathy Castor, Juan Ciscomani, Yvette Clarke, Angie Craig, Debbie Dingell, Veronica Escobar, Brian Fitzpatrick, Valerie Foushee, Raúl Grijalva, Jahana Hayes, Val Hoyle, Jonathan Jackson, Pramila Jayapal, Hank Johnson, Derek Kilmer, Ann Kuster, Mike Lawler, Barbara Lee, Zoe Lofgren, Morgan McGarvey, Gwen Moore, Eleanor Holmes Norton, Delia Ramirez, Mary Gay Scanlon, Jan Schakowsky, Terri Sewell, Haley Stevens, Paul Tonko, Jill Tokuda, Bonnie Watson Coleman and Jennifer Wexton.