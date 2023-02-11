Pop-up healthcare clinic seeking volunteers for two-day event in Harrisonburg

Remote Area Medical, a nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need, is seeking volunteer medical, dental and vision professionals and general support staff for its May 6-7 clinic.

The two-day clinic is to be held at Rockingham County Fairgrounds, at 4808 S. Valley Pike in Harrisonburg.

RAM is also in need of general support volunteers to help set up on Friday, May 5, and take down on Sunday, May 7.

Overnight parking staff to greet patients is also needed, and interpreters can volunteer to aid patients through the process, either in the parking lot or during clinic operations.

Individuals do not need to work in the medical field to volunteer as general support.

All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Services available at a RAM free clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, eye health screenings, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams and general medical exams.

If you or your organization would like to volunteer your time to help provide free healthcare services to the Harrisonburg and surrounding communities, visit www.ramusa.org or call (865) 579-1530.