Sports

Poll Watch: Virginia moves up to #11 in the coaches, AP polls this week

Chris Graham
Published:
uva basketball
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia moved up to the #11 spot in both national polls after its 2-0 week last week.

The Cavaliers (10-2) are the top ranked ACC team for the sixth straight week. Miami (13-1) is 12th in both national polls this week. Duke (11-3) is 14th in the coaches poll and 16th in the AP poll.

And that’s it, with preseason #1 North Carolina (9-5) falling out of the rankings again, this time after losing at Pitt, 76-74, on Friday.

Virginia gets its taste of Pitt (10-4) on Tuesday night.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

donald trump
court square theater
