Poll Watch: Virginia moves up to #11 in the coaches, AP polls this week

Virginia moved up to the #11 spot in both national polls after its 2-0 week last week.

The Cavaliers (10-2) are the top ranked ACC team for the sixth straight week. Miami (13-1) is 12th in both national polls this week. Duke (11-3) is 14th in the coaches poll and 16th in the AP poll.

And that’s it, with preseason #1 North Carolina (9-5) falling out of the rankings again, this time after losing at Pitt, 76-74, on Friday.

Virginia gets its taste of Pitt (10-4) on Tuesday night.