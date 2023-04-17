Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newspolice uncover apparent marijuana distribution operation arrest charlottesville couple
Local

Police uncover apparent marijuana distribution operation, arrest Charlottesville couple

Chris Graham
Published date:
cove garden road
Photo: Albemarle County Police

A Charlottesville couple is in custody after Albemarle County Police stumbled onto an apparent marijuana distribution operation at their residence on Cove Garden Road.

Julie Anne Moses, 39, and William Raymond Moses, 38, were arrested on Saturday, according to Albemarle County Police, which, per a news release, was attempting to serve a warrant at the Cove Garden Road residence when officers “observed evidence that led them to obtain a search warrant.”

During the execution of the search warrant, officers found two guns, 502 marijuana plants, 14 pounds of processed marijuana, and processing and packaging materials used for distribution.

County police are asking people who have information about the activities of the two suspects to call the Crimestoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Rockingham County: Authorities ‘working around the clock’ on double-murder investigation
2 ‘Our vision is that everyone has enough to eat’: Food bank forms five-year strategy
3 Democrat Jade Harris ready for uphill battle in Third Senate District race
4 Stuarts Draft HS names new girls hoops coach, replacing the guy with the Three Percenters tattoo
5 Sportswriter Tucker McLaughlin Jr. passes away at 67 after battle with brain cancer

Latest News

staunton city schools
Local

Shelburne Middle’s Brandy Johnson is 2024 Region V Teacher of the Year

Rebecca Barnabi
police body camera closeup
Local

Augusta County hearing: ‘For the safety of everyone involved, there need to be cameras’

Crystal Graham

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing on the 2023 tax rate - including a one-cent tax to fund police body and dash cameras.

Virginia

Toxic chemical releases at Hopewell plant questioned by Congresswoman McClellan

Rebecca Barnabi

Climate and environmental justice leader Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan of Virginia is pushing AdvanSix Hopewell regarding reported toxic chemical releases.

food insecurity bank pantry groceries need
Local

‘Our vision is that everyone has enough to eat’: Food bank forms five-year strategy

Rebecca Barnabi
tony bennett
Sports

Mailbag: Will Tony Bennett look outside his staff to fill assistant coach opening?

Chris Graham
jon moxley
Sports

Tony Khan needs to cut bait with Jon Moxley before he does more damage to AEW brand

Chris Graham
police investigation
Local

Rockingham County: Authorities ‘working around the clock’ on double-murder investigation

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy