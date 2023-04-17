Police uncover apparent marijuana distribution operation, arrest Charlottesville couple

A Charlottesville couple is in custody after Albemarle County Police stumbled onto an apparent marijuana distribution operation at their residence on Cove Garden Road.

Julie Anne Moses, 39, and William Raymond Moses, 38, were arrested on Saturday, according to Albemarle County Police, which, per a news release, was attempting to serve a warrant at the Cove Garden Road residence when officers “observed evidence that led them to obtain a search warrant.”

During the execution of the search warrant, officers found two guns, 502 marijuana plants, 14 pounds of processed marijuana, and processing and packaging materials used for distribution.

County police are asking people who have information about the activities of the two suspects to call the Crimestoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000.