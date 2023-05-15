Countries
newspodcast what is nascar going to do about ross chastain wrecking everybody
Sports

Podcast: What is NASCAR going to do about Ross Chastain wrecking everybody?

Rod Mullins
Published date:

nascarRoss Chastain wrecked Kyle Larson, again, but what else is new?

The late-race crash knocked the two leaders out of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington, and opened the door for William Byron to take the checkered flag.

Rod Mullins helps us break it all down.

Listen

Rod Mullins

Rod Mullins

Rod Mullins covers NASCAR for AFP, and co-hosts the mid-week “Street Knowledge” focusing on NASCAR with AFP editor Chris Graham. A graduate of UVA-Wise, Rod began his career in journalism as a reporter for The Cumberland Times, later became the program director/news director/on-air morning show host for WNVA in Norton, Va., and in the early 1990s served as the sports information director at UVA-Wise and was the radio “Voice of the Highland Cavaliers” for football and basketball for seven seasons. In 1995, Rod transitioned to public education, where he has worked as a high school English, literature, and creative writing teacher and now serves as a school program coordinator in addition to serving as a mentor for the robotics team.

