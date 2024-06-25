Countries
Podcast: The latest on NHRA legend John Force after his fiery crash
Podcast: The latest on NHRA legend John Force after his fiery crash

Rod Mullins
Published date:
nhra
(© Derek Yegan – Shutterstock)

NHRA legend John Force is in intensive care in a Richmond hospital after a harrowing crash at an event in Virginia this past weekend.

AFP racing reporter Rod Mullins updates us on Force’s condition, which is very much touch-and-go at this early stage.

The podcast also covers the pending move of Chase Briscoe to Joe Gibbs Racing, and Christopher Bell‘s win in New Hampshire on a rainy NASCAR Sunday.

Link to the podcast on YouTube.

Rod Mullins covers NASCAR for AFP, and co-hosts the mid-week “Street Knowledge” focusing on NASCAR with AFP editor Chris Graham. A graduate of UVA-Wise, Rod began his career in journalism as a reporter for The Cumberland Times, later became the program director/news director/on-air morning show host for WNVA in Norton, Va., and in the early 1990s served as the sports information director at UVA-Wise and was the radio “Voice of the Highland Cavaliers” for football and basketball for seven seasons. In 1995, Rod transitioned to public education, where he has worked as a high school English, literature, and creative writing teacher and now serves as a school program coordinator in addition to serving as a mentor for the robotics team.

