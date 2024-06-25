Podcast: The latest on NHRA legend John Force after his fiery crash

NHRA legend John Force is in intensive care in a Richmond hospital after a harrowing crash at an event in Virginia this past weekend.

AFP racing reporter Rod Mullins updates us on Force’s condition, which is very much touch-and-go at this early stage.

The podcast also covers the pending move of Chase Briscoe to Joe Gibbs Racing, and Christopher Bell‘s win in New Hampshire on a rainy NASCAR Sunday.

