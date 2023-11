MAGA snowflakes got their bloomers in a bunch after actress Nia Renée Hill flipped a double-bird at Donald Trump at UFC 295 earlier this month.

This is the crowd that chants “F–k Joe Biden” like there’s no tomorrow.

Comedian Bill Burr, Hill’s husband of 10 years, clapped back at the snowflakes in an appearance on the “Rich Eisen Show” last week.