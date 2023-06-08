Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newspedestrian struck killed on route 11 in shenandoah county driver charged
Virginia

Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 11 in Shenandoah County; driver charged

Chris Graham
Published date:
police lights at night
(© TheaDesign – stock.adobe.com)

A pedestrian walking with a bicycle on Route 11 in Shenandoah County was struck and killed on Tuesday, and the driver has been charged with reckless driving.

Ramon L. Santiago Rivera, 74, of Edinburg, died at the scene of the 10:25 a.m. crash due to his injuries, according to Virginia State Police.

Rivera was walking north on Route 11 just north of Route 672 (Chapmans Landing) with a bicycle in the far-right of the travel lane on Route 11 when he was struck from behind by a northbound 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by Deborah A. McCormick, 70, of Fort Valley, who was not injured in the crash.

McCormick was charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Poor air quality in Virginia likely to remain for days due to Canadian wildfires; N95 masks recommended
2 If Virginia needs extra juice this weekend, there’s Duke’s ninth-inning stolen base
3 ‘Ongoing dispute’ likely cause of mass shooting after graduation ceremony in Richmond
4 Two former Virginia residents dead after small plane crash in Colonial Beach
5 Family of man shot by police at Harrisonburg Walmart disputes official story

Latest News

uva baseball ncaa
Sports

Lynchburg tops Johns Hopkins, 5-2, in Game 1 of D3 championship series

Chris Graham
baseball richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Richmond Flying Squirrels get five scoreless from Carson Whisenhunt in 6-1 win

Chris Graham

Six unanswered runs and a strong pitching performance rocketed the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 6-1 comeback victory against the Altoona Curve Wednesday night at The Diamond.

baseball
Sports

Fredericksburg Nationals, buoyed by late homer, defeat Charleston, 2-1

Chris Graham

The Fredericksburg Nationals continued their winning ways, thanks to a late home run, taking down the Charleston Riverdogs, 2-1, on Wednesday.

U.S./World

‘Widening freedom, not deepening discrimination’: U.S. military celebrates Pride Month

Rebecca Barnabi
the iron sheik
Sports

Radio: Former WWF champ The Iron Sheik lived the gimmick until the very end

Chris Graham
uva baseball ncaa tournament
Sports

Update: AFP will be back at The Dish for this weekend’s Super Regionals

Chris Graham
prescription drug bottle
Virginia

Doctor, former owner of recovery center chain, sentenced to federal prison for overprescribing drugs

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy