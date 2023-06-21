Pandemic negatively impacted interest in college by high-school students

A growing number of high school students are choosing not to enroll in college – and the pandemic likely played a part in their decision process.

A survey of more than 20,000 high school students who had their studies impacted by COVID-19 point to affordability as well as academic and mental health preparedness as primary reasons not to enroll in higher education.

“It’s no secret that the pandemic has taken a toll on student mental health and academic preparedness,” said EAB President Hope Krutz, on the report. “This new data shows us that it is having a profound impact on whether high school graduates decide to attend college at all.”

According to the National Student Clearinghouse, total undergraduate enrollment is down by more than one million students compared to pre-pandemic levels.

More than one in five (22 percent) of students surveyed have decided to opt out of college because they are not mentally ready, a sharp increase from pre-pandemic levels (14 percent in 2019).

This view is particularly prevalent among first-generation and lower-income students. “I’m not mentally ready for college” was a concern expressed by 28 percent of first-generation students versus 20 percent of non-first-generation students.

Twenty-six percent of students surveyed by EAB selected “whether I’ll be successful in college” as a top concern, behind only concerns related to affordability and value.

EAB notes that diminished access to in-person instruction during the pandemic created gaps in academic achievement and decreased opportunities for social development through classroom interactions with peers and teachers.

The resulting impacts on mental health, socio-emotional development and academic preparation may have made students feel less confident that they will succeed in college or find a sense of belonging on campus, creating increased retention risks.

“So many negative effects of the pandemic make it harder for today’s students to see college as a viable option,” Krutz said.

EAB’s new report includes advice for university leaders on adapting and engaging students in new ways to ease concerns and demonstrate the value of a college education.

The recommendations for universities are centered on the following themes: