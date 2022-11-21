Menu
news oneofus care leading project to support page county high school softball team
Sports

OneOfUs.Care leading project to support Page County High School softball team

Chris Graham
Published:

oneofuscareA non-profit is leading an effort to enclose the batting cages at Alan Knight Field at Page County High School.

“We welcome the opportunity to create something that will benefit a community for generations to come. The emphasis is to make it where anyone affiliated with the Page County softball program feels they could participate,” said Jerry Carter, co-founder of OneOfUs.Care.

OneOfUs.Care will be reaching out to supply companies for discounted material and local contractors with the desire to assist Arthur Campbell and Dennis Zimmerman with the construction work at the softball field.

The project will be completed before the start of the 2023 softball season.

For more information on the upcoming project or details of OneOfUs.Care, contact Jerry Carter at 276-398-2214 or [email protected].

