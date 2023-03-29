NPS gives update on Blue Ridge Parkway closures in Virginia

National Park Service officials provided an update today about an ongoing and upcoming projects in Virginia on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

In anticipation of a June 2023 project completion date for the ongoing slope failure repair near milepost 127.9, NPS officials are asking for public cooperation with the full closure in place from the closed gates between milepost 121.4 and milepost 136.

Behind these gates, and while heavy equipment is moving through the area, the Parkway will be closed to all users including motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

Signs alerting visitors and neighbors to this closure are posted at gate and trail entrances.

Slope reconstruction in this area, resulting from a spring 2020 storm and subsequent road failure, is nearing completion.

Geotechnical and roadway experts are implementing a series of repairs including installation of soil anchors and reconstruction of the fill slope to stabilize the area and restore safe access.

The project ran into an unanticipated extension last fall due to the discovery of a failed culvert in the fill slope that required full replacement. The needed 130-foot pipe is on site and installation is under way.

Final steps include completion of additional headwalls and drainage elements and paving the road as temperatures allow. A detour remains in place around the project, from U.S. 220 (MP 121.4) to Adney Gap at U.S. 221 (MP 136).

In addition, a planned bridge maintenance project at both milepost 61.6 (VA Route 130) and 121.4 (U.S. 220), will begin in mid-April.

This project will primarily be managed with single lane traffic control, but park visitors may encounter daytime closures of less than 30 minutes or full evening closures with detours.

The project will replace bridge bearings and address other minor concrete repairs.

Check daily road status updates at https://www.nps.gov/blri/planyourvisit/roadclosures.htm.