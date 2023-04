The Nottoway County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an 11-year-old.

Ethan McCray was last seen at 10 a.m. on Sunday walking on West Virginia Avenue in Crewe.

He was wearing a green T-shirt, ripped jeans, and black/white patterned Crocs.

If you see McCray, call the Nottoway County Sheriff’s Office at 434-645-9044 or call 911 immediately.