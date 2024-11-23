Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home North Carolina man faces hate crime charges in pizza shop incident
U.S. News

North Carolina man faces hate crime charges in pizza shop incident

Chris Graham
Published date:
crime scene yellow police tape
(© peopleimages.com – stock.adobe.com)

A North Carolina man faces charges on a series of federal civil rights and firearms violations for threats made in a Charlotte restaurant in June.

According to the indictment, Maurice Hopkins, 31, of Mount Holly, N.C., threatened eight people of Indian descent with a firearm inside Zambies Pizza, a restaurant in Charlotte.

When Hopkins was told to leave the restaurant, he told the customers “he ‘had something for them’ and that he was going to ‘get his AR,’” according to court documents.

Hopkins returned in a car with an assault rifle, and when a customer tried to distract Hopkins, he continued into the restaurant, saying: “No I’m back here for my pizza, now give me my f— pizza.”

He left the restaurant without any pizza, according to a police report, which indicates that Hopkins pointed the rifle at two people, and verbally communicated threats.

Hopkins faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison on each of the civil rights charges and a mandatory minimum prison sentence on the firearms charge.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 UVA Basketball: The analytics of how bad that trip to the Bahamas was
2 Preview: A lot has to go right for UVA Football to pull upset of #12 SMU
3 Nancy Mace leads the bathroom warriors to battle against trans congresswoman
4 No contact or canceling? Tips for families navigating holidays after presidential election
5 How much is UVA Football getting for WVU games in Charlotte in 2026, 2032?

Latest News

police car arrest lights
U.S. News

Fake antifa bomber sentenced to nine years in prison in Alabama case

Chris Graham
donald trump
U.S. Politics

Alon Ben-Meir: The implications of Trump’s return to power for the EU, the Balkans

Alon Ben-Meir

It is presumptuous to state with absolute certainty what policy Donald Trump might pursue concerning the EU and the Balkan states, as he is known for his unpredictability and unconventional decision-making process.

china
U.S. Politics

Mel Gurtov: The rocky road ahead for U.S.-China relations in Trump 2.0

Mel Gurtov

On Nov. 7, 2024, Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to President-elect Trump.

virginia economy
Virginia News

Security contractor Wrap Technologies announces $4.1M project in Southwest Virginia

Chris Graham
uva football trash
Football

UVA Football: How bad has it gotten, really? An examination

Chris Graham
jonas sanker uva football
Football

Live Coverage: UVA Football faces #12 SMU with bowl eligibility on the line

Chris Graham
uva basketball coaches
Basketball

Fair or not, Ron Sanchez doesn’t have a lot of time to figure things out

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status